The 2020 version of Jake Weir has yet to approach the productivity and consistency of the 2019 version, but there are some good reasons for that.
The Tupelo quarterback has completed only 47.4% of his passes for 764 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions heading into tonight’s Division 1-6A home contest against Lewisburg.
A new offense, new receivers, dropped passes and some uncharacteristically poor throws have all been big factors in Weir’s struggles, but first-year coach Ty Hardin knows that last year’s version is still in there.
“He’s going to get there,” Hardin said. “He’s a great team player. He cares a lot. He wants to take the next step.”
Last season, Weir completed 60.6% of his passes for 2,257 yards, 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions. But he had receivers Jaycob Horn and Trip Wilson, both of whom are now playing for Division I programs.
Tupelo (3-3, 2-1) has a promising new crop of receivers, led by Corbin Huggins. But they’ve dropped a lot of passes.
And the downfield passing game has been lacking. After averaging 14.8 yards per completion last season, Weir is averaging 11.9 this year. The senior has nine completions of 20 or more yards, four of them for TDs.
If the passing game is going to come around, Hardin said it will have to be through a collective effort.
“A lot of it goes to the newness of the offense, our maturity in the offense and the young players that we’ve got,” he said. “We’re not going to go out there and win a game just throwing the ball. If he has to throw for 400 yards sometimes, we might be losing. But if we’re running for a lot of those yards, we’ll probably win.”
Tupelo didn’t play last week because Southaven was in quarantine, so there has been time to work on the offense, among other things. The Golden Wave have a good chance to build some momentum by getting a win tonight against Lewisburg (2-4, 0-3), which has been blown out its last three games by Horn Lake, Oxford and Hernando.
“We feel good about what we’ve got going forward,” Hardin said. “If we go out and play each week, I feel good about A) making the playoffs, and B) having a chance to compete for a division title and then making a playoff run.”