JACKSON — West Jones is built around defense.
It showed in the fourth quarter.
Behind a stiff defense along with the play of Aasia Wilson and Halei Keyes, the Lady Mustangs got past Lafayette 54-39 in the semifinals of the Class 5A basketball playoffs at the Mississippi Coliseum on Tuesday night.
West Jones (28-2) will face Callaway for the Class 5A state championship on Friday at 5 p.m.
“We had a shaky third quarter with us not scoring many points, but in the fourth quarter we really turned our defense up and felt more comfortable because we got more stops,” West Jones coach Sharon Murray said. “We were forcing turnovers, and getting baskets off those turnovers was big, turning our defensive stops into points.”
What also helped was a fast start for the Lady Mustangs, who jumped out to an 18-6 lead at the end of the first quarter, highlighted by a 7-0 run midway through.
The Lady Mustangs’ lead stayed at 12 points until the end of the second quarter, when the Lady Commodores got back-to-back baskets from Harmony Jackson and Madison Smith to cut the lead to 26-18 at halftime.
Lafayette opened the third quarter on a 7-0 run to cut the West Jones lead to 26-25 and tied the game 29-29 with 2:42 left in the third quarter.
The Lady Mustangs eventually held a 33-32 lead heading in the fourth quarter, as Keyes and Kendria Ducksworth each made a pair of free throws.
To begin the fourth quarter, West Jones went on an 8-2 run to extend its lead to 41-34, and from that point the lead never got below five points.
“The girls’ energy was great with some big stops converting them into points,” Murray said. “That was what we needed when shots weren’t falling and kept fighting, and now we’re playing for a state championship.”
Keyes and Wilson each had 16 points to lead West Jones, while Jakera Ducksworth added 13 points for the Lady Mustangs.
Mariah Reed-Jones had a game-high 20 points to lead Lafayette (23-7). The Lady Commodores were back in the semifinal round for the first time since 2018.
“I told the girls going into the fourth we’ve been in this situation before, and I felt like West Jones’ overall experience of being here before played a bigger factor than I thought,” said Lafayette coach Shayne Linzy. “Shot selection for us wasn’t great at times, but West Jones’ defense was big in the fourth quarter. I’m proud of the girls for fighting.”
