Sara Jane King

Sara Jane King (16) of New Albany tries to prevent West Lauderdale's Kristen Phillips from making the turn on Tuesday.

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

DECATUR • West Lauderdale re-established themselves as the team to beat in Class 4A girls soccer as they regained their crown with a 5-0 win over New Albany on Tuesday. The teams played in a blowing rain for the majority of the contest which was played at East Central Community College.

