DECATUR • West Lauderdale re-established themselves as the team to beat in Class 4A girls soccer as they regained their crown with a 5-0 win over New Albany on Tuesday. The teams played in a blowing rain for the majority of the contest which was played at East Central Community College.
West Lauderdale will take on defending 4A girls champion, Stone on Saturday at noon in Brandon.
The Lady Knights avenged a playoff loss that they suffered last year at the hands of New Albany.
New Albany got some looks on the frame in the early going, but that all changed at the 14th minute as West Lauderdale flipped the field and set home the first goal of the night off the foot of Kaylee Harrison.
"The biggest thing is that you've got to tip your hat to West Lauderdale, they were a great attacking team," New Albany coach Bert Anderson said. "We didn't have that many mistakes, but the few that we made, they just just knew how to put it in the back of the net and took advantage of them.
"We just couldn't get anything goin attack-wise, they are such a great team attack-wise, we were defending for most of the game and couldn't get over the hump to get that attack going for us. They're just a great team."
The attacking Lady Knight offense finished off another goal during the 36th minute and the teams went to half with West Lauderdale leading 2-0.
Anderson challenged his Lady Bulldogs to keep up the fight and to try their hardest to hang a score up during the first 15 minutes of the second half in hopes that New Albany could pull yet one more come from behind win out as they did on Saturday against Choctaw Central, but West Lauderdale would not allow that to happen.
Instead, it was West Lauderdale that scored in the time span as Phillips scored her second goal of the match in the 51st minute.
New Albany's defense had done an excellent job of shutting out Bailee Fairley and her powerful leg, but she broke loose and scored his first goal in the 63rd minute to put West Lauderdale up 4-0.
Fairly followed with an insurance goal in the 75th minute to give the Lady Knights the 5-0 final margin.
"Fairley got going the second half and every time we made a mistake, they just made us pay for them," Anderson said. "I think the maturity of their team kinda took over the second half while we were young in some spots and they were taking advantage of it."
New Albany finished the 2022-23 campaign with a record of 18-4.
