For the second year in a row, West Point will try its best to slow down Dante Dowdell.
It was unsuccessful in that effort last year, when Dowdell rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns in Picayune’s 40-21 win in the Class 5A state title game. The teams meet again today in Hattiesburg, at 7 p.m., with a championship again on the line.
West Point (11-2) has rarely seen its defense so abused as it was in this game last year. Picayune (14-0) did it with a three-pronged rushing attack, and all three of those players return. Besides Dowdell, there’s Chris Davis (974 yards, 15 TDs) and Darnell Smith (436 yards, 6 TDs).
“It’s going to be one of those games we’re going to have to gang tackle all night long,” West Point coach Chris Chambless said. “We can’t flinch.”
Dowdell is a 6-foot-2, 215-pounder who rarely goes down on first contact. The senior averages 8.6 yards per carry and was named this season’s 5A Mr. Football. He’s committed to Oregon.
“He’s got great agility, No. 1, but he’s just very powerful, very strong and powerful. He breaks a lot of tackles,” Chambless said.
Dowdell’s workload has increased the last four weeks, a stretch during which he’s averaging 25.8 carries per game. He had 26 carries for 241 yards and five touchdowns in last week’s 49-14 win over Gautier.
He got fewer carries early in the season because Picayune was blowing teams out. Then he missed a game with a mild ankle sprain around midseason, but that hasn’t been an issue.
In fact, Dowdell is better than he’s ever been.
“He’s gotten better ever since he was a freshman,” Picayune coach Cody Stogner said. “Just seeing his progression, he’s become more than just a big kid who can run the ball. He’s gone from an athlete to actually becoming a running back, and that’s what you see with him and his work.”
Stogner is not assuming that Picayune will again run roughshod over West Point’s defense. He’s watched film and said it doesn’t look like the Green Wave had to do a rebuild.
“They look the exact same they have in the past,” Stogner said. “They’ve got some really good-looking kids. They fly around the ball. They look like on film they get there with a bad attitude, and they tackle well.”
