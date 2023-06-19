West Point DT Zayvian Lowery commits to Southern Miss By JAMES MURPHY Daily Journal James Murphy Preps/College Sports Reporter Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Jun 19, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email West Point's Zay Lowery announced his commitment on Twitter on Monday. via Twitter (@theathletesedits) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save West Point defensive tackle Zayvian Lowery has committed to Southern Miss, he announced Monday on Twitter.Lowery, who is considered one of the better defensive linemen in Northeast Mississippi, had 101 tackles, 15 tackles-for-loss and 5 sacks in his junior year with the Green Wave. He picked the Golden Eagles over UAB, Southern Illinois and Copiah-Lincoln Community College.Lowery is the second area player to commit to Southern Miss in the past week. The Golden Eagles landed Houston running back Jalen Washington on Tuesday.The difference for Lowery was how the Southern Miss coaching staff made Hattiesburg feel like a second home.“When I went there, I liked it and the coaches always stayed in contact with me,” he said. “They made it feel like home again.”His decision comes just 10 days after receiving an offer from the team.With one more year left at West Point, Lowery hopes to crack 10 sacks and 100 tackles while bringing his school another state championship.“I want to better my pass rushing and just keep leading the defense,” he added.West Point finished 11-3 in 2022 and earned state runner-up honors in Class 5A. The Green Wave have reached the state title game in each of the last seven seasons, last winning it all in 2019.West Point's season begins on Friday, Aug. 25 when it hits the road to face Louisville. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists james.murphy@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Southern Miss Golden Eagles Zayvian Lowery West Point Green Wave Uab Dragons Southern Illinois Salukis Copiah-lincoln Wolves Houston Hilltoppers Jalen Washington High School Football College Football Sports American Football Armed Forces Games And Toys Entertainment James Murphy Preps/College Sports Reporter James is an award-winning sports writer and reporter from Long Island, New York. Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow James Murphy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you