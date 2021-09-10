MACON – West Point had to wait a little longer than most to open the 2021 season. But the Green Wave didn't have to shake off much rust Friday night against Noxubee County.
After having its first two games cancelled due to COVID-10, West Point rolled to a 38-19 victory.
"It's not hard to keep West Point kids focused to go out and play football no matter what," said West Point head coach Chris Chambless. "They come to practice every day and get after it. We had three or four injuries in practice the past couple of weeks but we were not going to slow them down. We're doing everything we can to get better."
As a team, West Point exhibited its normal strong running game and rushed for 324 yards. Senior Cameron Young ran for 186 yards and two touchdowns while sophomore Kahnen Daniels rushed for 114 yards and had one touchdown pass. Junior Keshawn Henley added 71 yards rushing and two scores.
"We were sloppy at times but we were prepared for it," added Chambless. "I reminded the guys all week that there's a lot of mistakes made in these early games. But they were able to bounce back and win the game. A lot of teams wouldn't be able to do that."
West Point took advantage of a pair of Noxubee County turnovers in the first half en route to a 19-0 halftime advantage. Young had a 37 yard touchdown scamper to open the scoring and Keshawn Henley added another rushing score late in the first quarter.
Daniels capped off the first-half scoring with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jamarquez Melton with just 15 seconds remaining in the opening half.
West Point lead 32-6 entering the fourth quarter before surrendering a couple of late touchdowns to the Tigers.
"The extra two weeks just gave us time to polish up some things," said Young, who had 103 rushing yards in the first half. "We were not as polished as we want to be. But this is a step closer to our goal."
EXTRA POINTS
Turning Point: With a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter, West Point threw an interception that was returned to the West Point 2 yard line. But Noxubee County could not push it into the end zone.
Point Man: West Point senior running back Cameron Young had 21 carries for 186 yards and two touchdowns.
Talking Point: "It's not hard to keep West Point kids focused to go out and play football no matter what." - West Point head coach Chris Chambless.
Notes
• Noxubee County and West Point both had to cancel their first two games of the season due to COVID.
• West Point sophomore Kahnen Daniels started his first career game at quarterback and threw his first career touchdown pass in the first half.
• West Point has played in five-straight Class 5A state championship games.