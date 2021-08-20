• Rushed for over 1,526 yards, 24 TDs on 233 carries.
Lajaylon Sykes, OL, Sr.
• Two-year returning starter.
Chris Dean, DB, Sr.
• Led team with 3 INTs; two-year starter
COACHING ‘EM UP
Under head coach Chris Chambless, the Green Wave have become the latest dynasty in the Magnolia State. West Point won four straight Class 5A state championships before falling in the championship game last year.
OFFENSE
West Point will be breaking in a new quarterback this season, and that competition features juniors Jonathan Moore and Laterious Evans. Both are running back types who will handle wildcat duties at quarterback. Senior Cameron Young paces the ground attack and is coming off a 1,500-yard campaign.
Shawn Melton (Sr.) returns at receiver, while Kahnen Daniels (So.) will be assisting at receiver and running back. Up front, Lajaylon Sykes (Sr.) is a two-year starter and anchors the offensive line.
DEFENSE
The Green Wave do have to fill a couple of holes on the defensive line. But they welcome back Dahmarion Williams (Sr.) at defensive end.
West Point does have an experienced secondary and returns the entire starting backfield. That includes safety Chris Dean (Sr.) and senior cornerbacks Jacoby McQuiller and Fred McMillian.
And returning at linebacker is Keon Cunningham (Sr.), who led the team in tackles last season with 115. Coach Chris Chambless said Cunningham is the best linebacker he's ever coached at West Point.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Alex Harper (Sr.) returns as the placekicker and punter. Chase White (Sr.) will once again handle the duties at longsnapper.
X-FACTOR
Like any West Point season, a strong run game and a swarming defense will play key roles for another postseason journey.
COACH SPEAK
"Our guys are really hungry, and they had a great summer. They don't like having that taste in their mouths and losing that last game. They want to redeem themselves" – Chris Chambless