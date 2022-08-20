Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-5A
2021 record: 11-1, 7-0 (reached title game)
Head coach: Chris Chambless (17th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Keshawn Henley
RB, Sr.
• Rushed for 1,071 yards, team-best 16 TDs.
Kahnen Daniels
QB/RB, Jr.
• Rushed for 1,025 yards, 8 TDs; passed for 590 yards, 6 TDs.
Jhace Mallard
LB, Sr.
• Had 35 tackles, 3 TFL, two QB hurries.
COACHING ‘EM UP
West Point will have a new defensive coordinator this season, but it is a familiar face. Charles Herron was the defensive coordinator at Starkville last season but is now back guiding the Green Wave defense.
OFFENSE
The Green Wave again feature a talented run game. Running back Keshawn Henley (Sr.) had a team-high 16 touchdowns in 2021. Kahnen Daniels (Jr.) will again line up at quarterback and running back. Quinterion Tillman-Evans (Jr.) is also expected to see time at quarterback.
Amari Cox (Sr.) leads the receivers group and had a team-best 352 receiving yards in 2021. The Green Wave also return experience at tight end with Kolban Hogan (Sr.) and Henry Harrell (Jr.). Up front, Andrew Fulgham (Sr.) anchors the offensive line.
DEFENSE
The Green Wave have several voids to fill up front and on the back end of the defense.
Cox could see time on both sides of the ball and help out at safety this fall. Chris Chandler (Sr.) returns at cornerback and is the Green Wave's most experienced player in the secondary.
West Point does return a pair of senior linebackers in the middle of the defense, however. Jhace Mallard returns to starting duties at inside linebacker, while Mackenzie Robertson is back at outside linebacker.
SPECIAL TEAMS
West Point has to find a replacement for long-time kicker Alex Harper. Luis Fazella (So.) is slated to fill that void, while Tillman-Evans will handle kickoff and punting duties.
X-FACTOR
Offensively, the Green Wave will present many challenges to opposing foes in the Class 5A ranks. There will be a lot of inexperience on defense this fall, and how quickly they grow up could determine another championship season.
COACH SPEAK
"Blocking and tackling. It is the same thing as always and we say it every year. We have to block really well and tackle really well." – Chris Chambless
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.