West Point football to forfeit first two games By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Aug 23, 2021

West Point reached the Class 5A state title game last season. The Green Wave must forfeit their first two games of the 2021 season after the school moved to virtual learning.

West Point's football team will have to forfeit its first two games of the season.The school is moving to virtual learning for the next two weeks, which means students may not participate in athletic competitions. The football team can still practice.West Point was scheduled to visit Louisville on Friday to open the season. The next week was the Green Wave's annual rivalry game versus Starkville.West Point's first game will now be on Sept. 10 at Noxubee County.The Wave went 10-4 last season and reached the Class 5A state title game for a fifth-straight year. The program owns 11 state championships.

Brad Locke Senior Reporter