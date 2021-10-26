Chris Chambless calls his team “a good old-fashioned West Point football team.” And the product on the field bears that out.
The Green Wave (6-2, 5-0 Division 1-5A) are the top-ranked team in the Daily Journal’s large school rankings, having not lost a game in action this season. West Point was forced to forfeit its first two games to Louisville and Starkville due to COVID-19.
On the field, the Class 5A power has been as impressive as can be on both sides of the ball.
Offensively, the Green Wave have posted 36 points per game, while their vaunted defense has surrendered just 10.3 points to their opponents.
The current offensive pace is the second-best mark in program history, chasing only the 2017 title team that averaged 45.7 points per game.
“We’re going to go as our seniors go, and they’ve done a great job with our offensive leadership,” said Chambless.
Senior running back Cameron Young is at the forefront of their attack. After rushing for 1,452 yards and 21 touchdowns last season, Young is at 826 yards and nine touchdowns on 100 carries this year.
But he’s got plenty of help.
Junior back Keshawn Henley has broken out this year with a team-leading 10 rushing touchdowns and 13 yards per carry. And in true West Point fashion, first-year starting quarterback Kahnen Daniels, a sophomore, is also a major threat with his legs, taking 48 carries for 504 yards and four touchdowns.
“We’ve got on any given play two to three guys who can take it 90 (yards) for us,” said Chambless. “You can’t just key on one guy. If they do key on one guy, then they’re going to get hurt by somebody else.”
As West Point chases what would be a state-best 12th state championship, it will look to place itself in the best position possible, still three weeks away from the start of the 5A playoffs.
With a win at home against Saltillo on Friday, the Green Wave would secure the Division 1-5A championship for the fifth time out of the last six years. Last year broke a string of four-straight division titles as they suffered setbacks to both Lake Cormorant and Grenada in back-to-back weeks before running the table to the 5A finals, where they handed the crown to West Jones.
West Point is 14-0 all-time against Saltillo (2-7, 1-4).
“I’ve never been one to talk about stuff like that because we play one game at a time. But we know it, our kids know it, there has been a couple of them mention it to me. But we don’t stress it,” said Chambless. “Our No. 1 goal is to get in the playoffs, regardless of how we’re able to do it. Get in the playoffs, next goal after that is to win in the playoffs. That’s what we preach.”