Believe it or not, kickoff time is almost here and the MHSAA breaks in a new classification.
Here’s a statewide overview of which teams to look out for this year.
CLASS 7A
Favorite: Oak Grove. The Warriors were knocked off in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs last season, but they bring back nine starters on both offense and defense. Quarterback and Texas A&M commit A.J. Maddox returns after tossing for 2,468 yards with 20 touchdowns last season to lead the offense.
Oak Grove brings back arguably one of the state’s most talented defenses, which features four-star defensive tackle Drew Maddox along with Southern Miss commit and defensive end Caleb Moore, and Mississippi State commit and three-star defensive back P.J. Woodland.
Contenders: There are quite a few. Out of the North, teams to watch will be defending Class 6A state champion Starkville, Tupelo, Madison Central, Clinton and Southaven. In the South, teams to watch are Brandon and Gulfport.
CLASS 6A
Favorite: Picayune. The Maroon Tide are the two-time defending Class 5A state champions and now move up. Picayune has seven starters back on an offense that will be anchored by quarterback Brady Robertson along with running back and Stanford commit Chris Davis. Defensively, the Maroon Tide have eight starters back and will be led by five-star defensive end and Florida commit Jamonta Waller along with linebacker Amarion Tyson.
Contenders: In 6A North, it is somewhat up for grabs, but teams to watch out for are Warren Central, Vicksburg, South Panola, Neshoba Central and Grenada. In the South, teams to watch are Hattiesburg and West Jones.
CLASS 5A
Favorite: West Point. The Green Wave are seeking their eighth straight trip to the Class 5A state championship but have lost three consecutive state title games. West Point has five starters back on offense, led by quarterback Quinterion Tillman-Evans and running back Kahnen Daniels, a Florida commit. With six starters back on defense, the Green Wave will once again be stout with defensive tackles Zay Lowery and A.J. Lee along with defensive back Coledan Carter.
Contenders: Out of the North, Holmes County, Lafayette and Clarksdale. South 5A is more wide open, especially with Region 4-5A featuring all six teams that reached the playoffs and two teams that reached South state in 5A (Gautier) and 4A (Stone). With that being said, Gautier and Laurel are two teams to watch along with East Central, Florence and Wayne County.
CLASS 4A
Favorite: Louisville. The defending Class 4A state champion will again have high hopes of hoisting the gold ball in December, and the motto for this year is “pressure is a privilege,” according to head coach Tyrone Shorter. Louisville has seven starters back on an offense that returns all five starters on the offensive line and has Xavier Hunt taking over as the full-time quarterback, plus top receiver Jykevious Goss. Defensively, the Wildcats have seven starters back and will be anchored by linebacker Kendon Sanders.
Contenders: Mendenhall, the Class 4A runner-up from last year, is by far the clear cut favorite to make it back to the state title game out of the South, but other teams to watch are Columbia, Poplarville, Quitman, and McComb. In 4A North, the teams to watch are Houston, Itawamba AHS, West Lauderdale and Ripley.
CLASS 3A
Favorite: Noxubee County. The Class 3A runner-up from last season has big expectations once again to get back to the state championship and hoist the gold ball for the first time since 2017. Quarterback Kamario Taylor is back to anchor the offense, which has eight starters back and averaged 37 points per game last season. Defensively, the Tigers have five starters back and have a lot of talent in the front seven. Another key is Noxubee County will be transitioning from 3A North to 3A South.
Contenders: In the North, Winona is the clear-cut favorite, with Choctaw County, North Panola, Kossuth and Humphreys County worth keeping an eye on. In the South, teams to watch are tradition-rich Jefferson Davis County, Magee, Tylertown, South Pike and Jefferson County.
CLASS 2A
Favorite: This class is more wide open, but Union is the frontrunner. The Yellowjackets make the drop from 3A to 2A and will be in 2A North and return a good core. Union has 10 starters back on offense and will be led by quarterback Bug Hickmon along with running backs Xavier Boler and Ky’Yon Harris. Defensively, the Jackets have six starters back from a defense that allowed 18.3 points per game last season. It will be anchored by a veteran front seven.
Contenders: Other teams out of the North are Philadelphia, last year’s Class 2A runner-up Charleston, Calhoun City, Eupora and Northside. In the South, there’s defending 3A state champion Raleigh, two-time defending 2A state champion Scott Central and two-time defending 1A state champion Bay Springs, Mize and Lake.
CLASS 1A
Favorite: Velma Jackson. The Falcons not only make the drop from Class 2A to Class 1A, they also bring back all 11 starters on an offense that averaged 32.5 points per game last season. Quarterback Terrelle Smith returns, as does running back Gavin Griffin. Defensively, Velma Jackson has seven starters back and will be led by linebacker Tyshun Willis.
Contenders: In the North, Biggersville is the clear-cut favorite. Other teams to keep an eye on are Baldwyn and West Lowndes. In the South, teams to watch are tradition-rich Taylorsville and Simmons along with East Marion and Lumberton.
