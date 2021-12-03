West Point and Picayune are so similarly and evenly matched, their game could hinge on one very simple element.
“This is a game that’s going to come down to willpower,” Picayune coach Cody Stogner said.
These teams meet at 7 p.m. Saturday in Hattiesburg to determine the Class 5A state champion. West Point (11-2) is looking for its 12th title, which it failed to secure last year by losing to West Jones in this game.
Picayune (13-1) last reached the 5A final in 2019, when it lost to … West Point. Suffice to say, both teams are amply motivated.
“It’s weighed heavily on us, especially our seniors,” West Point coach Chris Chambless said of last year’s loss. “They had a bad taste in their mouth, and it was just a bad feeling.”
How Picayune and West Point try to win Saturday won’t be complicated: Run the ball, run it some more, and play shut-down defense.
Picayune is averaging 327.2 rushing yards per game and is led by junior Dante Dowdell, who’s totaled 2,406 yards and 26 touchdowns. West Point averages 369.6 ypg on the ground, with three players in the neighborhood of 1,000 yards.
“We run the same exact plays West Point does, just from different formations,” Stogner said.
Defensively, the Maroon Tide have created 24 turnovers and logged 91 tackles-for-loss. West Point has forced 21 turnovers.
“Both of us play the smash-mouth, physical style of football,” Chambless said. “People have asked me all week, ‘What’s the key, what’ve you got to do?’ No. 1, you’ve got to win the battle up front. You’ve got to control the line of scrimmage, and then you’ve got to protect the football, and then you’ve got to tackle really well.”
West Point is 6-1 in state championship games under Chambless, who’s in his 16th season as coach. This is a game the Green Wave are accustomed to winning.
“I don’t have to tell them this is the championship game,” Chambless said. “I’m not having to do any little things to motivate them. They’re very self-motivated right now.”