West Point setting a grueling non-region schedule is nothing new, and this year is no different.
The Green Wave will begin their season tonight with a road test against Louisville, the defending Class 4A state champion. It’s the beginning of a five-game stretch that includes home games against Starkville and Neshoba Central and away matchups with Tupelo and Noxubee County.
“People ask me all the time, ‘Why is the schedule so tough?’” West Point head coach Chris Chambless said. “Number one, you can’t find anybody else who wants to play. Number two, it prepares you for your district play and playoffs. That’s what non-district schedule is all about for me is to get better, to play good, quality opponents and get better every week going into district (play).”
West Point has lost its last two games against Louisville, including a 24-14 loss last season. Hopes of avoiding a similar outcome this year begin at the line of scrimmage.
“They’re really active up front and pretty good on both sides of the ball up front,” Chambless said. “We can’t turn the ball over, and we’ve got to control the line of scrimmage.”
Offensively, winning the line of scrimmage will be vital to get West Point’s run-heavy attack going. It should be a major test for the Green Wave’s offensive line and running back Kahnen Daniels, a Florida commit, to open up holes and keep the chains moving.
“All our running backs are going to be big in this game because that’s all we do is we run the football,” Chambless said. “All 11 of them together are going to have to block, hold onto the ball and run real well. Everybody’s huge for us, every piece of the puzzle.”
The scheduling formula is the same, but it’s also one that has worked historically for the Green Wave. West Point has appeared in seven straight Class 5A state championship games and won four of them.
“We’re continuing every day to try to get better, to go over things that we need to go over to prepare and get some game experience under our belt,” Chambless said. “We’ve got a lot of young guys playing that need this experience.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.