WEST POINT – West Point needed just two plays on Friday night to dent the scoreboard. And the Green Wave never looked back while clinching the program's sixth-straight appearance in the Class 5A North championship game.
Junior Keyshawn Henley scored from 42 yards out on West Point's second play from scrimmage and West Point (10-0) rolled to a 42-6 over Vicksburg (8-5).
West Point will advance to play Friday night's Lafayette-Neshoba Central winner.
In the previous 11 games, Vicksburg had not given up more than 18 points in a game. But the host Green Wave scored 21 points in the first quarter alone.
"We came out and played fast and aggressive, and that's what we wanted to do," said West Point head coach Chris Chambless. "That's what we preached all week long. We wanted to make a statement. That is what we want to do every week, make a statement every game."
Henley and senior Cameron Young each had two rushing scores in the first half as the Green Wave took a commanding 28-0 advantage at halftime.
Overall, West Point finished with 263 rushing yards, led by Cameron Young's 73 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Henley and Kahnen Daniels combined for 114 yards and three rushing touchdowns.
"Cameron Young is the X factor for us and Henley and Daniels run hard, too," added Chambless. "You got to credit the offensive line and the defense. It was just a total team effort tonight."
Vicksburg finished with just 118 total yards of offense and 64 of that total came on the last drive of the game. The Gators had just three first downs at the midway point of the fourth quarter.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Junior tailback Keyshawn Henley sprinted 42 yards for a touchdown on West Point's second play from scrimmage.
Point Man: West Point senior tailback Cameron Young had 13 carries for 73 yards and two touchdowns.
Talking Point: "Now we come back Monday and will try to do it again." - West Point coach Chris Chambless.
Notes
• With one more win, West Point reaches the program's 14th MHSAA state championship game and the Green Wave have 11 state championships.
• In the previous 11 games Vicksburg had not allowed more than 18 points in a game. West Point scored 21 in the first quarter on Friday.