OXFORD • The West Point Green Wave rolled for the second consecutive week as they kicked off district play with a dominant 59-35 win over the Lafayette Commodores (1-4, 0-1 Region in 1-5A).
Defense was optional early in the contest with West Point (2-2, 1-0 in 1-5A) kicking the scoring off with a 6 yard touchdown run from Keshawn Henley to grab a 7-0 lead. Lafayette responded quickly with a 31 yard rushing touchdown from Jay Reed to tie it up.
Lafayette would take a 14-13 lead into the second quarter after a 9-yard rushing touchdown from Jay Reed. West Point answered with a 2-yard rushing touchdown from Kahnen Daniels early in the second quarter, and the Green Wave never looked back.
On the ensuing Lafayette drive, West Point’s Cam Donald grabbed a key interception to seize the momentum. Keshawn Henley found the endzone for his second score of the night a few plays later to give the Green Wave a two score lead, and the rout was on.
Junior Kahnen Daniels was dominant on the night for West Point, including rushing touchdowns of 51 and 62 yards in the second quarter to blow the game open. West Point carried a 41-21 lead into the locker room after their 28-point outburst in the second quarter.
Kahnen Daniels finished with 328 yards rushing and 4 touchdowns on the night.
“I just do it all for the team,” Daniels said. “We won tonight and that’s what we’re looking for every game.”
West Point added several scores in the third quarter to pull away for good, leading 59-28 heading into the fourth quarter.
“Our guys were resilient tonight, they played hard no matter what happened,” West Point head coach Chris Chambless said.
With district play continuing next week, West Point will look to keep building momentum thanks in large part to the success Kahnen Daniels and the West Point rushing attack.
“First of all, he’s a great person, great individual, great student, he’s one of our leaders,” Chambless said. “He makes everyone around him better.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: Cam Donald interception early in second quarter when West Point was up 21-14
Point Man: Kahnen Daniels with 4 rushing touchdowns in the first half(two were 50+ yards). Daniels finished with 328 yards.
Talking Point: “Hopefully he’ll(Daniels) get some offers rolling in, it’s unbelievable to me that nobody has really gotten on him” - Coach Chambless
Notes
• West Point scored 28 points in the second quarter.
• The teams scored 94 points in the contest.
• Next week, West Point travels to Columbus to take on New Hope and Lafayette is on the road taking on Saltillo.
