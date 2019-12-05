When the West Point takes the field on Saturday night, a tough task will be across the way.
West Point plays undefeated Picayune in the MHSAA Class 5A state championship at 7 p.m. at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the campus of Southern Miss. The Green Wave are attempting to win their fourth-consecutive state championship, while Picayune is looking to win its first championship since 2013.
Picayune is 14-0 and sports the highest scoring offense in the entire state, regardless of classification. The Maroon Tide average 51 points per game and were held under 40 points only once this season.
“This is going to be a battle for both of us,” West Point coach Chris Chambless said. “You have two teams that play similar styles and are similar on the offensive and defensive lines. Whoever controls the line of scrimmage and doesn’t turn it over is going to win the game.”
Picayune, behind a strong offensive line, features a dynamic run game. The Maroon Tide average 434 rushing yards per game and have eclipsed 6,000 rushing yards already this year. Running back Cameron Thomas is the main threat in the offense and has rushed for 3,371 yards and 46 touchdowns.
Overall, Picayune has scored 90 touchdowns on the ground between 11 different players.
“We are going to have to play great, disciplined, technique football,” Chambless said. “When you face teams that block down and kick out like us, there’s a lot more that goes into it than just taking off when the ball is snapped. The second you don’t do the right stuff, they’re off to the races.”
West Point presents the best scoring defense in Class 5A. The Green Wave allow only 13.9 points per game, and the defense has been a staple of why West Point is the three-time defending state champ.
Led by Tyron Orr, Robert Spearman, Jaquarius Thomas and others, West Point held eight of its 15 opponents to a touchdown or less.
West Point has not lost to a Class 5A opponent since 2015, going 43-0 since its last 5A loss.
Picayune coach Dodd Lee knows that, and he said on Monday in the MHSAA press conference that when you think of Mississippi high school football, West Point is one of the three names that come to mind, along with South Panola and Bassfield.
With that in mind, Lee is trying to avoid the mental hurdle by simply not talking with his players about the challenge of beating West Point.
“We don’t talk about it,” Lee said with a chuckle. “We aren’t mentioning it to the kids. I think they’ll be just fine and will give a great effort. Unless someone down here is preaching that other than me, I don’t know if they’ll know what to think about it. I’m glad they don’t.”