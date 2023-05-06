djr-2023-05-07-photo-westunion-sb

West Union pitcher Addison Collum celebrates with catcher Zoey Wright following the final out in Saturday's 6-3 win against Hickory Flat in Game 3 of the Class 1A third-round softball playoff series. 

 By DILLON BARNES Southern Sentinel

HICKORY FLAT – A quick start and a some late insurance runs both set the stage for West Union, which fended off a Hickory Flat rally to secure a 6-3 win in Game 3 of the Class 1A third-round softball playoff series on Saturday night.

