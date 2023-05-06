HICKORY FLAT – A quick start and a some late insurance runs both set the stage for West Union, which fended off a Hickory Flat rally to secure a 6-3 win in Game 3 of the Class 1A third-round softball playoff series on Saturday night.
The Lady Eagles knocked in a pair of runs in the first plate appearance on an RBI triple from Mollie Reaves, who later scored on a groundout by Parker Gates to silence a raucous home crowd for Hickory Flat.
“I’ve been trying to preach to them all year: we need to start fast and try to end fast,” said West Union head coach Jake McDonald. “… It’s all momentum.”
West Union scored two more in the top of the seventh, using a pair of two-out errors from Hickory Flat.
Those runs added padding to a one-run lead as Hickory Flat pulled within a score two different times with RBI singles from Morgan Green in the fifth and Malia Matthews in the sixth.
“All credit to (Hickory Flat) and how they fight. I think our girls showed they weren’t going to go down without a fight,” McDonald said.
Despite the defensive miscues hindering their comeback hopes, the Lady Rebels nearly tied things in their final at-bat when Jolee Young drilled a pitch down the left field line that hooked foul by about a foot, missing a three-run home run.
“When Jolee hit the ball, immediately off the bat, I thought it had a chance,” said Hickory Flat head coach Kody Joyner. “Then I seen it hooking, and I’m telling you – chills ran down my arms because I thought we had just tied the ball game. … You can’t ask more than for these girls to fight and have a chance where one swing could’ve changed the game.”
Addison Collum earned the win for the Lady Eagles, pitching all seven innings, allowing three runs on eight hits, with four walks and three strikeouts.
Lucy Jumper led West Union with three hits and three runs scored. Reaves went 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs.
West Union will face the winner of Wheeler and Hamilton in the 1A North final series.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Hickory Flat tripled and singled to start the bottom of the sixth to make it 4-3 before Collum settled in to get three-straight softly hit outs to preserve the lead.
Big Stat: Jumper batted 7 of 10 (.700) with five runs scored and an RBI across the three-game series.
Coach Speak: “I knew the program and how it’s been done. In my first year, I was preaching culture just to see what happens whenever they actually go for it and believe in something. I think they’re starting to settle in.” – McDonald, on reaching the 1A semifinal in his first year at West Union
