PEARL – Resurrection Catholic kept taking advantage of opportunities.
Resurrection, which was walked 10 times and hit two other times, rallied from a four-run deficit take an 8-7 win over West Union in an all-Eagles matchup in Game 1 of the MHSAA Class 1A baseball state championship series on Tuesday afternoon at Trustmark Park.
Game 2 of the series is Thursday at 1 p.m.
“What a gritty performance by our guys. Once we were able to get a few baserunners and string a couple hits together, things started going our way,” Resurrection coach Aron Frederic said.
An RBI single to right field by C.J. Shirley and a balk in the bottom of the fourth gave West Union a 5-1 lead.
The comeback was on for Resurrection after that, as the Eagles scored three runs in the top of the fifth to cut the West Union lead to 5-4 on a two-run single by Jesus San Miguel and an RBI single by Luke Schnoor.
Walker Frederic hit an RBI single to center in the top of the sixth to tie the game at 5-5.
West Union regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth at 7-5, as Cole Willard hit an RBI single to right and Mack Wallis scored on a throwing error.
In the top of the seventh, Resurrection got an RBI groundout Carter McCammon with the bases loaded. A squeeze bunt by Levi Foshee tied the game, and Nicholas Watts scored the go-ahead run on a fielding error.
Schnoor had three hits with two RBIs two lead Resurrection (26-9) offensively.
“When we were down I couldn’t do too much but just try to get on base and go from there. We never give up and always fight until the end,” Schnoor said. “We were staying aggressive but staying within our approach at the plate and got on base. Thursday we’ve got to do the same thing.”
Foshee (10-0) got the win on the mound, tossing a complete game despite giving up 10 hits and seven runs (six earned) with no strikeouts.
“Levi stuck it out on the mound. I told him the last three innings were much better than the first three,” Aron Frederic said. “Those guys hit the ball well, and it’s good to get Game 1. The game on Thursday is going to be tough.”
Shirley (0-2) took the loss for West Union. Willard had four hits to lead the Eagles (28-5).
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Resurrection scored three runs in the top of the seventh to take an 8-7 lead.
Big Stat: Five West Union pitchers walked 10 batters and hit two more.
Coach Speak: “We went through five pitchers to see if one could consistently pound the zone and got squeezed on a few, but we played hard, played well and had the lead most of the game. Just couldn’t slam the door.” – West Union’s Ashley Russell
