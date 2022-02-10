INGOMAR – A strong defensive effort sent West Union’s girls into the Division 2-1A Tournament championship game.
The Lady Eagles knocked off Tupelo Christian 44-27 on Thursday and will face the Ingomar/Smithville winner in Friday’s final.
West Union (18-9) beat TCPS (14-12) for the third time in four tries this season.
“I feel like this game we had more energy,” West Union’s Laina Corder said. “That was one of the reasons we lost the last game we played them, was because our energy was down.”
Corder had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and she brought the necessary energy elsewhere, chasing down loose balls and making life tough on Tupelo Christian’s post players.
“She struggled offensively the last couple of ballgames,” West Union coach J.C. Hayles said. “Played with hard effort but struggled a little bit. It was nice to see her step up and hit a few shots and play well tonight.”
TCPS managed only four points in the first quarter, and West Union led 23-14 at halftime. After falling behind 33-18 early in the fourth, TCPS got back within 37-27 on Sydney Carter’s 3-point play at the 4:02 mark.
Those were the last points TCPS scored.
TCPS shot just 26.8% from the field, including 1 of 13 from 3-point range. Millie Speed led with 10 points.
Emma Callicutt had 12 points for West Union.
The Lady Eagles had a big edge at the free throw line, making 16 of 24, while TCPS made 4 of 13.
“If we could’ve hit more free throws, it wouldn’t have been close,” Hayles said. “I was proud of the girls handling the basketball and not turning it over in a physical game.”
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: After TCPS got within 10 points, it was held scoreless for the game’s final 4:02.
Point Maker: Corder shot 4 of 9 from the field and 5 of 7 from the line.
Talking Point: “We gave up eight of their 14 (points) on offensive rebounds in the first half. We tried to do a better job of that, playing solid in the second half, and it worked out for us.” – Hayles