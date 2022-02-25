BLUE MOUNTAIN • J.C. Hayles exited West Union’s locker room drenched in water on Friday night.
That’s because his West Union girls took down Blue Mountain 67-61 in the third round of the Class 1A basketball playoffs and punched their ticket to Jackson, prompting a wild celebration postgame that had Hayles chasing a towel to dry off.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Hayles, who is in his fourth year at West Union. “Three of my starters have been playing a lot of the past four years, and my senior coming off the bench. Us five was really wanting to get down there and see where the chips fall.”
West Union (21-9) will face McEvans on Monday at 10:30 a.m. in the Mississippi Coliseum.
The Lady Eagles, who has been defeated by the eventual state champs each of the last two seasons, including a third-round loss to Ingomar last year, showed their poise early in a rowdy environment.
A young Blue Mountain (25-5) team was bit by its own raucous crowd with nervous turnovers and rushed shots, leading to an 8 of 24 (33.3%) effort from the field in the first half, where West Union held a 32-25 lead.
“They sped us up and we were very anxious,” said Blue Mountain head coach Regina Chills. “That’s just being young. The setting probably just overwhelmed us.”
One of many senior leaders, point guard Emma Callicutt was a driving force in the first half, scoring 12 of her 14 points to keep the Lady Eagles ahead at the break.
But in the second half, sophomore Zoey Wright established herself as a go-to option, leading a 10-0 run early in the third to build a 15-point lead, seemingly putting the game out of reach.
Wright scored 11 of her 17 points in the second half.
“I think she settled in after the first couple of quarters and really showed up and hit some shots,” said Hayles. “Last year she played a lot but was never really relied on. Now, she’s a big part of what we do.”
Blue Mountain cut the lead to seven late in the third, but a Laina Corder 3-pointer at the buzzer placed West Union back up 50-39. The Lady Cougars never threatened again through the fourth.
West Union was 23 of 45 (51.1%) from the field, led by 18 points from Ella Kate Taylor. Anna Carwyle added 12.
The Lady Cougars shot 23 of 52 (44.2%), including 7 of 23 (30.4%) from deep. Teauna Foote led with 21 points. Saniyah Cook added 15 and Keyauna Foote 14.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Wright scored seven of West Union’s points in a critical 10-0 run to build a 42-27 lead early in the third quarter.
Point Maker: Taylor was 6 of 14 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.
Talking Point: “That was the big thing tonight. Any loose basketball, I felt like the majority, we came up with.” - Hayles.