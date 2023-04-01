djr-2023-03-23-sport-hayles-twp3

J.C. Hayles led West Union's boys on their deepest playoff run in 48 years.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

ENTERPRISE – J.C. Hayles was recently reflecting on his basketball team’s season when assistant coach Mike Willard looked at him and said, “Dude, what you did this year was pretty special.”

Newsletters

brad.locke@journalinc.com