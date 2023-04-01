ENTERPRISE – J.C. Hayles was recently reflecting on his basketball team’s season when assistant coach Mike Willard looked at him and said, “Dude, what you did this year was pretty special.”
What West Union’s boys did was not only special, it was historic. Hayles, the second-year head coach, guided the Eagles to the semifinals of the Class 1A playoffs. It was their deepest run since 1975, when John Stroud – who went on to play at Ole Miss – led West Union to a state championship.
The Eagles also beat county rival New Albany for the first time since 2003. They went on to finish the season with a 26-6 record. And Hayles is the 2022-23 Daily Journal Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.
“I knew we were doing something special when the game atmosphere kind of changed,” Hayles said. “We actually had student sections. For so long it’s kind of been, show up to a ballgame and you watch it and then you go home. It was loud in here at times, and that was exciting.”
Basketball has long been king in Union County, but the throne has historically belonged to programs like Ingomar, Myrtle and New Albany. That balance of power began to shift when Hayles took over.
He has coached West Union’s girls for five years, and he got the boys job prior to the 2021-22 season. The Eagles had been competitive under his predecessor, Timbo Henderson, and then went 21-10 in Hayles’ first season.
West Union went 1-3 against Ingomar that season but gave the Falcons all they wanted even in the losses. The Eagles went on to reach the second round of the playoffs.
“When (Henderson) gave it up, I didn’t expect a big turnaround like what they did,” Hayles said. “Some things had already been established before I got here, and I was fortunate enough to ride it out.”
The Eagles blossomed this year behind the play of juniors Greer Manning and Cole Morris Willard. Daniel Conlee and Trey Haynes were senior leaders, and 6-foot-6 freshman Jon Grey Morrisson became a force in the post.
Four of those starters averaged double digits in scoring, led by Manning’s 13.8 points per game. That kind of scoring balance made it tough for opponents to focus on any one player.
“Everybody’s going to pick and choose on the other team who they’re going to try and take away, and we always had the ability for other players to step up in moments,” Hayles said. “You didn’t have to lead the entire game, but make the other team worry about you, and it took a lot of pressure off of everybody.”
With Manning, Morrisson and Willard among the returnees next season, Hayles expects West Union to again be a contender in 1A. And the rest of Union County is on notice.
“The level of expectation’s always been there, and everybody’s wanted it to be what it was this year. It’s always had a big following,” Hayles said. “… But it’s just the actual success, and with kids and people in general, they want to see wins. They don’t want to see losses. They need that validation, and this year we got that.”
