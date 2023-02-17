BLUE MOUNTAIN – J.C. Hayles has worked to instill a certain mindset in his West Union team since the start of postseason play.
“We preach play the next play, and ‘Why not us?’ Everybody talks Blue Mountain, Ingomar, Biggersville – and those are great teams – but why not us? We want people to talk about us as well,” Hayles said.
His Lady Eagles captured the attention after downing Blue Mountain 52-44 in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs on Friday night, eliminating the Lady Cougars for the second-straight season.
West Union (19-8) will take on defending 1A champ Biggersville in the quarterfinals at Itawamaba Community College on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
“We are gritty enough, and skilled just enough that if we don’t get down, and focus on the next play, we like our chances,” said Hayles.
The Lady Eagles’ chances of pulling the upset increased as the second half wore on, overcoming 25 turnovers with stifling defense and balanced scoring.
Blue Mountain (22-6) was held to 16 of 60 (26.7%) shooting from the field, including a 5 of 29 (17.2%) effort from beyond the arc.
It was opposite approach for West Union, which attempted just 10 3-pointers and worked to get to the free throw line 24 times. The Lady Cougars shot 11 free throws in the first half but settled for long jumpers far too much in the second.
“A lot of shots were rushed,” Blue Mountain coach Regina Chills said. “We just didn’t stick to our game plan, and we showed we weren’t mentally prepared for a game like this.”
Blue Mountain trailed 43-40 after a layup from Beiga Foote with 3:32 to go.
From there, West Union’s Crissa Goodwin executed the offense down the stretch, splitting a pair from the line, assisting on a Zoey Wright layup, and scoring one of her own with 1:35 left for a 48-42 lead.
All five of Goodwin’s points came in the fourth.
“She’s a competitor. That’s just her,” said Hayles. “It don’t matter if she has five – last game she scored 23 – she’s going to be an X-factor. The kid just wants to win.”
Wright led the Lady Eagles with 19 points, followed by 16 from Laina Corder and 10 from Ella Kate Taylor.
Keyauna Foote had 17 for Blue Mountain. A’rare Foote finished with 12 points and six steals, while Latryana Foote added 10.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: West Union opened the second half on a 9-0 run to take the lead for good behind baskets from four different players.
Point Maker: Wright was 5 of 11 from the floor and 8 of 10 from the free throw line to go with a game-high nine rebounds.
Talking Point: “This is a huge confidence booster for the girls. … I hope this gets all five (starters), the bench, and everybody behind us to believe we've got just as good a shot as anybody else.” – Hayles