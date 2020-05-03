Editor’s note: The pandemic shut down spring sports just as things were getting interesting. We asked our Journal sports writers to reflect on some of the things they had been hoping to watch ...
I wish we could have seen how the Division 2-4A softball race shook out this spring.
It’s a loaded division, with the likes of Caledonia, Mooreville, Pontotoc and South Pontotoc. And it could have very well come down to those last two teams.
The county rivals were scheduled to meet twice: on March 31 at Pontotoc and on April 2 at Springville. I would have covered at least one of those games.
South Pontotoc is the defending Class 3A state champ and, after reclassification, had to be considered a contender in 4A. Pontotoc was coming off a strong finish to the 2019 season, when it reached the second round of the playoffs.
When play was halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak, South Pontotoc had a 5-0 record and was ranked No. 2 by the Daily Journal; Pontotoc was 5-1-1 and ranked sixth.
We could have seen South ace Allyson Harrison face dangerous hitters like Abigail Anderson and Allie Beckley. We could have seen Pontotoc’s young but effective pitching staff – with a 2.33 ERA – try to deal with the bats of Rebekah Pilcher and Secora Weeks.
Not only might a division title have been at stake, county bragging rights would have been, too. Those games would have told us a lot about both teams – teams that had the potential to be great.
Sadly, all that potential will remain unrealized.