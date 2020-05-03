Editor’s note: The pandemic shut down spring sports just as things were getting interesting. We asked our Journal sports writers to reflect on some of the things they had been hoping to watch ...
With COVID-19 ruining sports for us this season, all we can do is think about which games or matchups would have been fun to cover this year.
For me, the high school sporting event I wish I wasn’t missing is easy – Tupelo versus DeSoto Central in baseball.
There likely wouldn’t be a high school game in the state at any point of the season that would have as much individual baseball talent than this Division 1-6A matchup.
DeSoto Central, the two-time defending 6A champ, was loaded again. The Jaguars were led by infielder Blaze Jordan, who is a household name. He was the kid who went viral for hitting 500-foot bombs in major league stadiums when he was basically a toddler.
Then there is Cade Smith, DC’s ace for the last two years. He is a Mississippi State signee who sits in the mid-90s with his fastball. In the outfield is Kyle Booker, who is signed with Tennessee.
But Tupelo has a lot of Division I talent as well.
The Golden Wave ace, Hunter Elliott, is an Ole Miss commit, while shortstop Peyton Puckett and pitcher McClain Ray are both either signed or committed to play at Mississippi State. Outfielder Trip Wilson is also going to MSU, but to play football.
This would have been a very, very fun three-game series.