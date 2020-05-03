Editor’s note: The pandemic shut down spring sports just as things were getting interesting. We asked our Journal sports writers to reflect on some of the things they had been hoping to watch ...
It would be easy to write a novel about the games and events I was looking forward to covering this spring and am now missing, but there was one that was at the top of my list: a division matchup between Amory and Nettleton in Class 3A baseball.
These two just moved into the same division this past year when Amory dropped down to 3A, and both are loaded with really good young talent in their freshmen and sophomore classes. When the virus shut sports down, Amory was sitting at 8-2, Nettleton was 6-3 and I feel like both teams were still a week or two away from reaching their full potential.
The good thing about both of those two teams is that they each only had a very small group of seniors and have a good chunk of talent in their underclassmen.
Hopefully next year, I can see these two battle it out in 3A and each potentially go on a playoff run that makes up for this year’s lost season.
In softball, the action in Class 1A was one of the things I was most looking forward to with teams like Pine Grove, Myrtle, West Union and Vardaman, in addition to the two 1A teams in Monroe County in Hamilton and Smithville. One coach said before the season started that there were three potential Division I softball players in Class 1A, all underclassmen, and it was going to be exciting to see how our two Monroe County teams in Hamilton and Smithville fared against that talent in the playoffs.