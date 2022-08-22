The MHSAA football season kicks off this week, and there is no shortage of big-time matchups involving area schools. Here’s what to look for this week.
• Houston will visit Calhoun City on Thursday night. It’ll be a big test for the host Wildcats, who had an unusually tough season in 2021, and they’ll have to deal with Houston’s 2,000-yard rusher, Jalen Washington.
• Potential for an offensive shootout is high when Oxford visits Brandon on Friday. All eyes will be on new Oxford QB Mack Howard, a Utah commit who transferred from Heritage Academy, where he had a monster junior season. Can his offense keep pace with Brandon’s, which averaged nearly 400 yards per game last season?
• Kossuth visits Baldwyn, and if the past is any indication, it’ll be a tight one. The last two meetings between these teams were each decided by one point – Kossuth won 34-33 in 2019, and Baldwyn won 12-11 last year.
Both squads feature productive, experienced quarterbacks and are expected to have big seasons. This will be a great early litmus test for both.
• Speaking of close games, Pontotoc nipped Shannon in last season’s opener, 33-32, on a last-second touchdown pass from Conner Armstrong to Nic Townsend. Those two players are back, as is athletic Shannon QB Jamarcus Shines.
Three of the last four meetings between these teams have been decided by six points or less.
• Two of the area’s best players square off when Itawamba AHS hosts Highway 25 rival Amory. Running back Charleston French has rushed for nearly 4,000 yards during his Amory career, while Isaac Smith of IAHS is an SEC prospect who plays both tailback and safety.
The Panthers reached the Class 3A state title game last season and have the weapons to make a return trip. The Indians are one of the favorites to reach the 4A final this fall.
• Last year’s Tupelo-Lafayette game was a defensive slugfest that the Golden Wave won 5-3. They meet in Tupelo this time, and it could be another low-scoring affair.
Lafayette lost some big-time defensive players but returns defensive back Kylan Egerson, who had eight interceptions last season. Tupelo has nearly everyone back on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Jeremiah Harrell and a slew of talented receivers.
