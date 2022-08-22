djr-2021-08-28-sport-pontotoc-armstrong-arp1 (copy)

Conner Armstrong looks to pass against pressure from the Red Raider pass rush during Pontotoc and Shannon's meeting to open the 2021 season. 

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

Game week is finally here.

Newsletters

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus