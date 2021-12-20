TREMONT • Wheeler’s fast start propelled it to a quick double-digit lead, and the Eagles ultimately held on for a 51-42 win on the road against Tremont on Monday afternoon.
Out of the gate, Wheeler (14-1) dismantled Tremont’s box-and-one defense that centered its attention on Wheeler’s leading scorer, sophomore Cayden Howell.
Wheeler opened the game on a 9-0 run.
“We’ve seen it the last three or four ballgames,” said Wheeler head coach – and Cayden’s dad – Mitch Howell. “We felt relieved when they got out of it. We was able to do some things offensively when we got that lead, that we felt comfortable with it.”
Cayden Howell was held scoreless in the first quarter, but poured in eight of 17 points in the second as Wheeler built back a 10-point lead at the half.
Tremont (13-5) just wouldn’t go away. From down 10 in the final minute of the third, 6-foot-5 senior Tyler Whitaker scored in the post, then picked up the assist on a corner 3-pointer from Jacob South just before the buzzer to cut the deficit in half heading into the fourth.
Whitaker finished with a game-high 20 points and 11 rebounds.
To start the fourth, Wheeler’s Nyshaun Hutcheson took over, fresh off a recent battle with the flu. Fatigued and weak, the 6-foot-4 junior scored six points in an 8-0 run to help his team build its largest lead of the game at 41-27 with 5:07 to go.
Hutcheson had 17 points and eight rebounds.
“I was tired out there, but I felt like I had to do something to give us a spark,” said Hutcheson.
Tremont was able to cut it back to 6 before the final buzzer, but ultimately never found enough offensive rhythm against the length of Wheeler’s 1-2-2 zone. Tremont shot just 39.5% from the field, including a 21% mark from deep. Devin Robinson had two makes from 3-point range in part of his 10 points.
Wheeler shot 43.1% from the field.
(G) Wheeler 49, Tremont 22: Jayden Lowry scored 11 points to lead Wheeler (10-5) in the rout. Abbie Leathers scored a game-high 13 points for Tremont (5-10).
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: An 8-0 run to start the fourth sealed Wheeler’s win with an insurmountable 14-point advantage.
Point Maker: Hutcheson was 7 of 12 from the field, and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line.
Talking Point: “We typically get teams in foul trouble. I think we shot nine free throws. It’s because we didn’t attack. We were not very aggressive.” – Tremont head coach Brady Ramey.