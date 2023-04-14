BELDEN – Senior Night was extra sweet for Logan White.
The senior hurler tossed a complete game as Tupelo Christian beat Ingomar 4-2 to clinch the Division 2-1A title on Friday. White scattered five hits, struck out five and walked one on 100 pitches.
“It’s pretty special,” White said. “A lot of people doubted us at the beginning of the year with everything that went on, but he trusted the new coaches that came in, and I love this team. I was glad I could do it for them.”
White (3-0) largely avoided allowing solid contact, inducing 12 groundball outs He got a strikeout when he needed one most, however, in the sixth inning.
TCPS (11-11, 7-0) was leading 3-2 when the Falcons (15-7, 6-2) put runners on second and third. White fanned Brayden Tillery to end the threat.
“It was huge,” first-year TCPS coach Andrew Herrington said. “I’m pretty sure everybody here heard me scream from the dugout. I was pumped.”
The Eagles won despite collecting just three hits. Ingomar pitchers issued 10 walks, and Tupelo Christian stole four bases. TCPS scored its first two runs on wild pitches in the first inning.
Ingomar tied it at 2-2 in the fifth on M.J. Bateman’s RBI double, but the Eagles answered in the bottom half when Cullen Hobby’s sac fly brought in Brewer Bailey.
TCPS added an insurance run in the sixth when Kaden Whitlock scored on a wild pitch.
“We didn’t have our best night,” Herrington said of his team’s offense. “We told the guys all week, ‘You’re not going to have it every night.’ But tough teams find a way to win, and we did that tonight.”
Tanner Rakestraw (5-1) took the loss. In five innings, he allowed two runs on three hits with four strikeouts and seven walks.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Bailey led off the fifth with a walk, then stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch to set up Hobby’s go-ahead sac fly.
Big Stat: Ingomar stranded seven runners, four of them in scoring position.
Coach Speak: “He kept us off-balance. Usually we’re a pretty solid offensive team, and we struggled squaring him up tonight.” – Ingomar’s Ben Wallis, on White
