New Site’s girls entered the season in need of some scoring help, and Lily Whitley has been up to the task thus far.
The 5-foot-11 sophomore is averaging 15.3 points per game for the Lady Royals (6-0), who entered the Daily Journal rankings this week at No. 8. She also leads the team in rebounding with 7.5 per game.
Whitley has given coach Byron Sparks exactly what he’s wanted. The only proven offensive commodity he had back from last season was Hannah Campbell, who’s averaging 20.2 ppg.
“She gives another post presence for us,” Sparks said. “She runs the floor well, she moves well. She’s going to make free throws. She’s got good touch around the basket.”
Whitley comes off the bench for New Site, normally subbing in for senior Katelyn Moreland, who averages 6.8 ppg and 4.3 rpg.
“To this point we’re better inside than we were last year,” Sparks said. “…My big kids, they’re diving on the floor after loose balls, and you just don’t see post kids doing that.”
Whitley has reached double figures in five of New Site’s six games, including 22 points against Shannon and 20 against Mooreville.
Defense delivers
Even with Whitley’s offensive contributions, New Site is going to hang its hat on defense. The Lady Royals are allowing just 33.7 points per game. They’re coming off a 60-19 win over Alcorn Central on Friday.
Whitley gets the job done defensively as well.
“It’s hard to score over her. She does a good job of defensive rebounding. It’s just her size and presence inside that I thought would be good for us this year,” Sparks said.
New Site returns to action today when it faces Magee at the Oxford Charger Challenge.