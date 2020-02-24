The Baldwyn boys basketball team extended its season with a crazy game-ending sequence on Saturday night.
Baldwyn beat H.W. Byers, 43-42, in the second round of the MHSAA Class 1A playoffs.
With the game tied and 10 seconds left, Byers had a steal and layup to go up, 42-40, with just three seconds left. Baldwyn (16-12) then inbounded the ball, and senior Gabe Richardson was fouled on a deep 3-point attempt at the buzzer.
He went to the line and made all three shots to give the Bearcats the win.
Baldwyn advances to the state tournament quarterfinals and will play Pine Grove on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Itawamba Community College.
“It was a wild ending,” Baldwyn coach Grant Goolsby said. “We are excited. Our kids have a lot of heart. They never got down, and they didn’t want the season to end at Byers.”
The Bearcats, much like they have all season, relied on their defense to get the job done.
Byers (19-10) held Baldwyn to 13 points in a low-scoring first half but only led by eight points. The Baldwyn offense got going in the second half behind Richardson and Jacolby Williams and slowly chipped away at the lead.
Richardson finished with 19 points, while Williams added 13 and Riley Hoard finished with eight.
“Points were hard to come by,” Goolsby said. “It was a battle. Offensively, we couldn’t play a whole lot worse than that first half. But on defense, we held them to 21 points in the half, and our goal is to hold opponents under 50 points in the game, so we were good there.”
Baldwyn will now face Pine Grove (27-5), which is coming off a 66-64 win over Houlka in the second round. The two teams have not faced off this season.
The Panthers are led by Carson Rowland’s 19.7 points per game, but Jack Hudson, Cade Wilder and John Bullock each average over 8 ppg to help pace the team.
“They’re going to be well-coached, and they can shoot the ball really well,” Goolsby said. “If we are going to win the game, we are going to have to play really good defense. They’re 27-5 for a reason.”