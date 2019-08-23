Calhoun City’s Chad White, the defensive coordinator the previous four seasons, earned a win in his first game as head coach.
Chardarius Hill and Kody Townsend each had two rushing touchdowns, and the Wildcats defeated Ashland 55-0 in area high school football action on Friday.
In addition to a strong rushing attack, Calhoun City scored a defensive touchdown on Emarion Clayton’s interception return as it built a 48-0 halftime lead.
White was glad to get the first game under his belt. He called it a total team effort.
“I’m just very blessed. Our kids played really really hard, and the coaching staff did a really good job. I was proud of our effort,” White said.
As the game got out of hand quickly White was pleased to see his players maintain their intensity.
“We wanted to keep that focus, and we were able to do that. Once we got up the kids kept playing hard and did not let down. In the second half we were able to play a lot of other kids and see how they would respond under the lights.”
West Point 34, Horn Lake 6: West Point went on the road to dominate a matchup of last year’s state champions from the two highest classifications.
Brandon Harris scored on runs of 38 and 65 yards in the second half as the Green Wave pulled away in the second half.
The teams produced 29 wins in 30 games last year as West Point went 14-1 en route to the Class 5A championship, and Horn Lake was a perfect 15-0 to take the 6A title.
North Pontotoc 7, Saltillo 6: The host Tigers were unable to tie the game in the fourth quarter after Jake Prather passed 9 yards to Adrian Poindexter when the kick was missed.
North Pontotoc got on the board in the second quarter when T.J. Polk scored on a 1-yard run. Gavin Dyer’s kick turned out to be the difference in the game.
Booneville 32, Mooreville 20: QB John Daniel Deaton finished with three touchdowns in the win. He threw TDs to Davian Price (69) and Hunter Ellis (20), then added his third on the ground.
For Mooreville, senior Kha’sen Mitchell had rushing touchdowns of 3 yards and 14 yards, then added a 94-yard punt return TD.
Alcorn Central 20, Thrasher 16: Blake Doran scored two touchdowns as Alcorn Central overcame a slew of penalties.
Doran scored on a 10-yard run in the first quarter and then returned a kickoff 72 yards for another TD in the second.
Hatley 35, Hamilton 7: Hatley rolled out to a 1-0 start, thanks to Nick Washington and Markhel Hunt, who combined to have a hand in all five touchdowns and rush for nearly 220 yards.
Biggersville 26, Adamsville, Tenn. 13: At Adamsville, Goldman Butler rushed 20 times for 169 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Lions.
Biggersville had 326 total yards.
Smithville 12, Belmont 0: Jabril Smith scored on runs of 13 yards and 9 yards, both in the first quarter, and the Seminoles turned things over to their defense.