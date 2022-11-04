Calhoun City’s football team has literally had an up-and-down season.
The Wildcats (4-5) have alternated between winning and losing each week. And if that pattern holds, then they should beat East Union (4-6) tonight when the teams meet in Blue Springs for a Class 2A first-round playoff game.
“That’s crazy,” Calhoun City coach M.D. Jennings said with a laugh. “It’s just been one of those years.”
The last two years have been challenging for the Wildcats, who reached the state title game in 2020 but slipped to a 2-8 mark last season. They’ve shown more resilience this fall in bouncing back after every loss.
Calhoun City fell to Choctaw County 42-24 last week.
“It’s just the kids and their mindset,” Jennings said. “I tell them don’t get too high with the highs and don’t get too low with the lows. You’ve just got to continue to play football. So far this year, they’ve responded well after losses.”
When Calhoun City wins, it’s in large part due to a productive running game. In their four wins, the Wildcats are averaging 281 rushing yards per game; in their losses, just 104.8 yards.
The leading rusher is junior Jaxon Cook, who has 548 yards and 10 touchdowns on 91 carries. Quarterback Jaylon Williams has 288 yards and five TDs on 85 carries.
“I’m very pleased with their performance up to this point,” Jennings said of the duo. “The main thing is being able to take care of the football and establishing the run. If you can do those two things, you have a chance to win games.”
Part of Calhoun City’s struggles this season can be traced to the defense. A formidable bunch in years past, that unit has been unusually porous. The Wildcats are allowing 29 points per game, which is their highest average since 1977 (33.1 ppg).
“The biggest thing that stands out is we’ve got to eliminate missed tackles,” Jennings said. “We haven’t tackled as well as I would like for us to tackle. We’ve got to get off the field on third down and find a way to force turnovers.”
Also tonight
• In the 4A playoffs, Division 2-4A champ Houston (9-1) hosts Shannon (6-4) in a rematch from the regular season. Houston won that meeting 42-8 on Sept. 9.
• In another 4A matchup, Corinth (5-5) visits Ripley (9-1). These teams last met in 2020, with Corinth winning 35-20.
• Division 1-2A champ Baldwyn (9-1) will host East Webster (5-5). These teams met on Sept. 16, with Baldwyn winning 45-23.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.