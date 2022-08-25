djr-2021-10-23-sport-houston-washington-arp1 (copy)

Houston running back Jalen Washington had a big game in week 9 vs. Ripley last season, rushing for 321 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

Calhoun City gets to open the 2022 high school football season by facing the area’s top running back.

