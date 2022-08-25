Calhoun City gets to open the 2022 high school football season by facing the area’s top running back.
The Wildcats are at home tonight against Houston, which is led by junior Jalen Washington. He rushed for 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns last season.
“I definitely think my kids are ready for the challenge,” Calhoun City coach M.D. Jennings said. “We’ve just got to be good tacklers, and we’ve got to gang tackle.”
The Wildcats will need a big game from their defensive front, which is anchored by senior Jamari Bailey and junior Jeffrey Moore. If they can’t slow down Washington, then it will be left up to a group of linebackers that includes three freshmen.
“I tell those guys, I put a lot on their shoulders and tell them, ‘If you can control the line of scrimmage, if you can stop those guards from climbing to the ‘backers, it makes the game that much easier for the linebackers,’” Jennings said.
No team could stop Washington last season. He exceeded 100 yards in eight of Houston’s nine games and surpassed 300 yards three times.
The Hilltoppers only played nine games due to some cancelations early in the season. With a full schedule, Washington could have a monster year.
“He’s worked that much harder,” Houston coach Baylor Dampeer said. “I told him when I got here a couple of years ago that he’d rush for 2,000 yards, and he’s already done that. I had a guy at Itawamba, Ike Chandler, who ran for 2,500, so that’s kind of his goal.”
Calhoun City knows what to expect from Washington, but not so much from Steele Brooks, Houston’s new quarterback. The junior is making his first career start tonight.
“I think he’s better than people are going to know,” Dampeer said. “Arm strength’s good. The main thing is taking care of the football, getting us in and out of calls, and just operation as much as anything.”
TONIGHT’S GAMES
All stats are from 2021 season.
HOUSTON AT CALHOUN CITY
THE PLAYERS
Houston: RB Jalen Washington rushed for 2,003 yards, 21 TDs on 160 carries. … WR/DB E.J. Stovall made 26 catches for 508 yard, 5 TDs. … DL Brandon Watkins made 53 tackles, 11 TFL.
Calhoun City: RB Jamajah Mayes rushed for 518 yards, 5 TDs on 93 carries. … LB Jaxon Cook made 48 tackles, 2 TFL. … DB Jamajah Mayes made 30 tackles, 3 INTs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Houston has won the last six meetings in this series, including a forfeit win last season.
• Calhoun City had four losses of six points or less last fall.
• Houston averaged nearly 400 yards per game last year.
• Calhoun City was 1-4 at home in 2021.
NEXT UP: Houston hosts Aberdeen; Calhoun City at North Panola.
WALNUT AT ASHLAND
Ashland, 1-8 a year ago, takes on a Walnut squad that went 3-7. These teams have met twice – in 2017 and ’18 – with Walnut winning both games.
