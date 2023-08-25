LOUISVILLE - Last season West Point got off to a slow start in the regular season, dropping its first two games before ending the season in the Class 5A state championship game. After Friday's season-opening loss at Louisville, the Green Wave hope to follow that same path again.
West Point held a 13-7 halftime advantage only to see Louisville score 28 unanswered points in the second half for a 35-13 victory.
"We're going to get better," said West Point head coach Chris Chambless. "I love this team and they are a great group of young men. I know we've got a ways to go and we've got to get through this gauntlet here. But we are going to get better.
"I know it's not the outcome everyone wanted. But there were some good things we saw and we just have to build on the good things and not the bad."
The first half was more of a defensive slugfest despite both offenses finding the end zone once. Louisville struck first when Xavier Hunt tossed a 40 yard touchdown pass to Jykevious Goss. West Point responded later in the quarter when Kaleb Dyson hit Quinterion Tillman-Evans for a 20 yard touchdown pass on fourth and long.
The lone score the rest of the half came when Braylon Hodges scooped up a fumble and returned it 33 yards for the score with 59 seconds left in the half, giving the Green Wave a 13-7 halftime advantage.
The Green Wave appeared to be in good position to add to the halftime advantage. Jalon Cooperwood returned the second-half opening kickoff all the way to the Louisville 27 yard line. But on the next play, West Point fumbled the ball away and Louisville grabbed momentum the rest of the night.
"Oh it was huge and we could've had a turning point in the game," said Chambless. "But we have to overcome that, though. Bad things are going to happen. We've got some young guys and they've got to understand when bad things happen, you've got to do something to combat those things and make something good happen."
West Point was held to 243 total yards for the game, including 143 on the ground. Meanwhile, the host Wildcats rolled up 414 yards of total offense with 222 coming through the air.
Extra Points
Turning Point: West Point's Jalon Cooperwood returned the second-half opening kickoff 68 yards to the Louisville 27 yard line. But the Green Wave fumbled the next play and Louisville exploded for 28 unanswered points.
Point Man: The entire Louisvile defensive line. That group controlled the line of scrimmage all night and held West Point star running back Kahnen Daniels to 17 carries for 68 yards.
Talking Point: "We started slow last year and we have a lot of new guys on the offensive line. But we will come back stronger each week." - West Point running back Kahnen Daniels.
Notes
- Louisville is the defending 4A state champion while West Point is coming off its seventh straight Class 5A championship game appearance.
- Louisville has now won two straight against the Green Wave after capturing a 24-14 decision last year.
- Entering the season, West Point and Louisville both own 11 state championships.
