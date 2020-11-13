MANTACHIE • Calhoun City showcased its explosive playmaking ability on Friday night.
The Daily Journal’s No. 5-ranked small school used their speed advantage to race past Mantachie 60-13 in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.
“We’ve had our share of explosive plays but we’ve also been able to put drives together,” said first-year Calhoun City head coach M.D. Jennings. “We always tell them to play hard and good things will happen. Tonight, the ball was bouncing our way.”
Calhoun City (8-2) will host Division 2-2A rival East Webster next week in the third round.
Calhoun City’s defense forced five turnovers, beginning with a fumble recovery from Gaige Tutor on Mantachie’s first drive. After a penalty, quarterback Jackson Lee hit Thomas Clayton on a swing pattern, who took it 64 yards for the opening score.
Mantachie (4-6) answered with an 11-play drive, capped by a 1-yard touchdown from Patrick Mangels to take a 7-6 lead with 4:02 left in the first quarter.
On the next kickoff, Kajarrious Connor caught the ball and sprinted for another 64-yard strike and the 14-7 lead, as Clayton walked in for the conversion.
The Wildcats’ defense buckled down after giving up a long scoring drive. The Mustangs were held to 45 rushing yards on the night.
“I told them after that drive to stick with our gameplan,” said Jennings. “Once the guys realized that our gameplan would work, everything started working in our favor.”
As the defense flexed its muscles, so did Jaylen Artberry. The senior running back scored twice in the second quarter, on runs of 10 and 12 yards, and added both conversion attempts.
In the third quarter, Artberry showed off his agility with scoring runs of 50 and 25 yards.
“He’s a really good football player,” Jennings said of tailback. “We ask a lot out of him and he answers the challenge.”
Extra points
Turning Point: A bad snap on a punt gave Calhoun City the ball at the Mantachie 27, allowing Artberry to score his first touchdown on the first play of the second quarter for the 22-7 lead.
Point Man: Artberry had 138 yards and 4 TDs on 10 carries.
Talking Point: “To be in these games, we’ve got to be prepared mentally, physically and emotionally. That’s where we want to grow our program in those three phases.” – Mantachie head coach Ken Adams.
Notes
• Mantachie QB Jaycob Hawkes was 12 of 18 for 208 yards, 1 TD and 1 interception.
• Calhoun City QB Jackson Lee was 3 of 4 for 129 yards and accounted for 2 TDs (one rushing).
• The Wildcats are in the third round of the playoffs for the 10th-straight season.