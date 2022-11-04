Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
ELLISTOWN – Calhoun City scored on the first play from scrimmage and went on to defeat East Union 38-12 in their round one playoff game in Class 2A football.
"I told the guys that we needed to go out and get off to a fast start," Calhoun City coach MD Jennings said. "The kids did exactly what we wanted them to do and we were able to continue to put points on the board and played pretty good defense."
Xavian Pittman took the handoff on the opening play from scrimmage and bolted 50 yards for a touchdown for Calhoun City.
Wildcat quarterback Jaylon Williams found Cameron Crutchfield later in the period on a 23-yard touchdown pass and Calhoun City led 16-0 after a quarter of play.
Jaxon Cook scored at the 8:11 mark in the second quarter on a 36-yard run to extend the lead to 22-0.
Calhoun City added another score just before the half as Williams hit Zac Armstrong on a pass of eight yards with 56 seconds left and the teams went to half at 30-0.
"Williams did a good job of standing in the pocket and throwing the ball, the receivers did a great job catching the ball," Jennings said.
Cook added the final Wildcat score in the third quarter on his 45-yard run to push the score to 38-0.
"I think my back, Jaxon Cook, did pretty good for us, and Ja'majah Mayes also did a good job running the football," Jennings said.
East Union scored two touchdowns late in the fourth quarter as Heath Wilkinson hit Luke McVey on a 45-yard score and Hayden Frazier plunged over from a yard out for the 38-12 final.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Calhoun City scored two touchdowns in the first quarter, and East Union never recovered from the fast start.
Point Men: Wildcat running back Jaxon Cook scored two touchdowns on runs of 45 and 36 yards, and Jaylon Williams threw touchdown passes of 23 and 8 yards.
Talking Point: "Man, they were very talented. It's Calhoun City and they're always a 2A power and going into it, you know you're going to face a physical, well-coached football team." - East Union coach Brandon Cherry
Notes
• East Union quarterback Drew Hollimon was injured late in the first quarter and never returned in the contest.
• East Union finishes the year with a record of 4-7.
• Calhoun City (5-5) advances to the second round of the 2A playoffs and will face the winner of Charleston-Leland.
