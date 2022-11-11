LOUISVILLE – A midseason move to quarterback has paid off for Keyarrion Jackson and Louisville.
Jackson led the Wildcats (11-1) to four consecutive touchdown drives to open Friday night’s second-round Class 4A playoff game against Ripley. The blazing start cemented a 35-0 win to advance them into the third round for the sixth straight season, where they’ll face Caledonia.
Jackson was aided by a strong defensive effort, which began with an interception of Ripley’s Ty Long off a batted pass into the air on the opening possession by safety Kenneth Hill.
Six plays later, Jackson connected with Jaden Tripplett out of the backfield for the 6-0 lead.
“I was glad I won the toss, because I wanted to put our defense on the field because they’ve been dominating all year,” said Louisville head coach Tyrone Shorter. “We got that big pick to set us up, and our offense did exactly what I wanted them to do.”
A 67-yard TD run and another 35-yard pass to Swahili Earby accounted for all three of Jackson’s scores for the 20-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Jacari Owen’s pick early in the second was returned to the Ripley 20, setting up a 9-yard run for Kendon Sanders, who added the two-point conversion for the 28-0 advantage.
“We can’t turn it over like that, and we didn’t start the game off right doing that,” said Ripley coach Perry Liles. “… I give them credit, they covered us well, didn’t give us time. And when they got the football, they were explosive, too.”
The shutout marks the seventh on the season for Louisville – tying the school record set in the 2013 season. They’ve outscored opponents 70-0 so far this postseason.
Ripley (10-2) was held to just 75 yards of offense, averaging 1.75 yards per carry.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Hill’s interception on the opening drive gave Louisville the ball at the Tigers’ 47 and early momentum.
Point Man: Jackson totaled 178 yards and three TDs – all in the first half.
Talking Point: “That’s the reason we moved him to the quarterback position Week 6, because he can give us the run game and the passing game. He’s the more experienced guy.” - Shorter, on Jackson.
Notes
• Wildcats totaled 223 of their 309 yards in the first half.
• Xavier Hunt hit Kamron Tripplett on a 12-yard TD pass in the third quarter.
• Louisville was eliminated by Caledonia in the third round a year ago.
