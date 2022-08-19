djr-2022-08-21-sport-walnut_jamboree-1

Walnut's Zyler Clifton gets tackled by Booneville's Colin flurry in Friday's jamboree action at Booneville. Clifton, a 6-foot-1, 255-pound back, is a developing weapon for the Wildcats.

 By DILLON BARNES Southern Sentinel

WALNUT • It took a minute for Walnut to get the jitters out, but that’s what jamborees are for.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus