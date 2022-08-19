Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
WALNUT • It took a minute for Walnut to get the jitters out, but that’s what jamborees are for.
The Wildcats didn’t score their opening 20 plays in Friday night’s jamboree in Booneville - the first 10 against Tupelo Christian, the next 10 against the Blue Devils.
Then something clicked in the next set of scripted plays.
Walnut used a six-play, 40-yard scoring drive, capped by a 3-yard touchdown run from sophomore Kemarrian Gray, and C.J. Adams bulldozed his way in for the conversion attempt for an 8-0 win over TCPS.
In the last drive against Booneville, Gray caught a 3-yard TD pass from Drew Jackson to close the gap to a 14-6 decision against a stout Blue Devils squad.
“It was the first time on the field for a lot of our guys,” said Walnut head coach John Meeks, whose team missed the playoffs last season for the second time in his 10-year stint after averaging just 18.2 points per game. “We had so many guys in new roles. We were nervous, it showed. We were tentative, it showed. And I think when we finally realized we could play with what’s out here, we buckled down and went to work.”
Unlike many years in the past, the Wildcats don’t have a home run hitter in the backfield, but the trio of Gray, Adams and newcomer Zyler Clifton are collaborating on churning out tough, hard-earned yards little by little.
The Wildcats totaled 71 yards on 22 carries (3.2 yards per carry) on the night.
Clifton led with 37 yards on eight totes. At 6-foot-1, 255 pounds, the junior back is touted as the fastest player on the team and is developing into a workhorse.
“The biggest thing is we’ve got to get him to know the offense and know more than one position,” said Meeks.
Walnut’s defense was bitten by two huge plays in Booneville’s opening 10 plays. The Blue Devils struck twice on screen passes to sophomore star running back Zion Nunn, who took each pass from Tupelo transfer Noah Gillon, 39 and 59 yards, respectively.
Those mishaps are on a list of things Meeks hopes to clean up before next Thursday’s opener at home against Ashland.
“We’re going to watch some film on what happened tonight and critique what we can,” said Meeks. “… I don’t have a big scouting report on Ashland, so we’re just going to focus on us and be ready for anything.”
