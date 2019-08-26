Kota Wilhite is hard to bring down, and so are his Kossuth Aggies.
That much was evident in the fourth quarter of Kossuth’s season opener against Baldwyn on Friday night. Wilhite, a senior running back, caught a screen pass from Brock Seago, escaped the clutches of two linebackers, and raced 53 yards for a touchdown.
That gave Kossuth a 34-27 lead. The Aggies held on to win, 34-33.
The 5-foot-9, 165- pound Wilhite enjoyed a career night. He rushed for 192 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, and he also had four receptions for 82 yards and two TDs.
Wilhite also made an interception from his safety position.
“He is like a home run threat for us. He’s got a lot of speed, he’s got a lot of vision,” Kossuth coach Brian Kelly said.
What Wilhite also has is experience, an asset many of his teammates lack. That was apparent throughout the game, as Kossuth saw a two-score lead evaporate in a matter of minutes early in the fourth quarter.
Baldwyn was leading 27-26 when Wilhite scored his tackle-breaking TD. It was the kind of clutch play the Aggies are going to need from him a lot this fall.
“We lost a bunch of seniors last year, so we’ve got a lot of younger guys,” Wilhite said. “I felt it was my duty to step up and be a leader and show them the ropes and that we need to go hard every play and do all we can do to be successful.”
Wilhite also scored on a 3-yard run, an 82-yard run and a 28-yard reception, breaking several tackles on the latter. Baldwyn had trouble all night getting him to the ground.
“I try to avoid taking a whole hit, just let them hit one side, then trying to bounce off,” Wilhite said. “I’m not sure what exactly it is, I guess I’ve got a low center of gravity or something.”
While his team might be young, Kelly saw a lot of good things Friday. He praised the play of the defense and of Seago, a first-year starter at quarterback.
Wilhite noted that after a slow start, the offensive line got better at opening running lanes as the game went on.
“I feel we’ve got a good team this year, a lot of good players, good sportsmanship,” Wilhite said. “I think we’re going to play as a team and play for everybody and not just one person.”
Kossuth is back in action Friday when it hosts Ripley.