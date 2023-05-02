HATLEY – Andrew Williams was a firestarter for Alcorn Central on Tuesday night.
The junior leadoff hitter sparked a big mid-game rally, and he scored what proved to be the winning run in a 7-6 win over Hatley in Game 1 of their second-round Class 3A playoff series.
With the game tied 6-6, Williams led off the seventh with a double, stole third, and scored on Noah Canten’s bloop single.
“He’s the guy you want up in those situations, and he keeps coming through,” Alcorn Central coach Trae Bain said. “I’ve come to expect it from him, and I know he’s going to continue to do it. He’s as good of a hitter as there is in the area.”
The Golden Bears (17-13) got off to an inauspicious start. Bain described their pregame preparation as “sloppy,” and that carried over into the first three innings.
Hatley (11-15) led 3-0 entering the fourth. That’s when Alcorn Central finally got on track, and the Tigers helped, as starting pitcher Logan Brown issued three walks and his defense made two errors.
Williams smacked a three-run double to give the Bears a 5-3 lead, and he scored on an error to make it 6-3.
“About the third inning we decided we were going to pick it up in the dugout, and I think our energy from the dugout carried out onto the field,” Williams said.
Hatley responded in the fifth, scoring three runs and tying the game on a Nate Otts RBI single. That chased Alcorn starter Jackson Miller, but freshman left-hander Jarrett Thomas (6-4) worked a scoreless 2 2-3 innings to earn the win.
“He’s been big all year,” Bain said of Thomas. “He’s come in in big spots.”
Game 2 will be Thursday at Alcorn Central.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: A bases-loaded walk and an error pulled Alcorn Central within 3-2 in the fourth, and then Williams cleared the bases with his two-out double.
Big Stat: Williams was 2 of 4 with two doubles, three RBIs, two runs scored and two stolen bases.
Coach Speak: “The error bug bites us again, like it kind of has throughout the season. It’s baseball, but wish we were on the other side of it.” – Hatley’s Grant Johnson
