NEW ALBANY • The right arm of Easton Williams helped the Tupelo Thunder pick up their third win of the early portion of the season at the Cotton States Baseball League on Saturday.
Williams – a junior at Blue Mountain College this past season – came on in relief for the Thunder, pitching the final five innings, allowing just one run on three hits and striking out five to pick up the 6-4 win over the Golden Triangle Jets in the first of two games on Saturday.
“Easton’s always been consistent,” said Tupelo coach Buddy Hall. “He’s a guy I know I can count on to come in and throw strikes. Today he was on, and when he is on, he’s pretty good.”
The Thunder jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead off the bat of a 3-run Michael Spain home run in the first inning.
After quick work by starter Hank White in the bottom of the first, the Saltillo product found trouble in the second, where the Jets tied the game on a 2-RBI single from J.D. White and a two-out RBI single from Collin Huntley.
Tupelo regained the lead in the top of the third on an RBI sacrifice fly from Riley Davis. Williams took over in the bottom half of the third with a 4-3 lead where he picked up four strikeouts against the first five batters he faced before finding a little trouble in the bottom of the fifth after a one-out double led to a RBI single for Kirby Ross to tie the game.
Williams settled in to pick up his fifth strikeout to end the inning, setting up the go-ahead RBI single from Tyler Murphy in the top of the sixth. The Thunder added their final run on an error in the seventh.
“I felt like I was doing really good,” said Williams, a former Northeast Mississippi pitcher from Ingomar. “Just seeing people miss through some pitches, it makes you feel like you’re in the right place and doing what you’re supposed to do.”
The Thunder picked up a 9-5 win over the Hill Country Generals later on Saturday, led by a 3-for-4 performance from Lane Domino, placing them atop the standings at 4-0-1 going into Sunday’s games.
The Jets sit at 1-3 on the season.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Michael Spain, a senior at Freed-Hardeman, belted a 1-2 offering for a 3-run homer in the first inning.
Big Stat: Riley Davis had the only multi-hit performance, going 2 for 3 with a double and RBI.
Coach Speak: “We did battle back. We are starting to get it going a little bit. Later on in the summer, it’s going to be really exciting to watch as guys get back in their grooves.” – Golden Triangle coach Brandon Montgomery