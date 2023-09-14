Cayson Williams (copy)

Hatley's Cayson Williams rushed for 307 yards and five touchdowns in last week's win over Mantachie.

 File

Cayson Williams had a big night and led Hatley to a 41-28 win over Mantachie on Friday.

Newsletters

james.murphy@journalinc.com

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you