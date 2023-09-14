Cayson Williams had a big night and led Hatley to a 41-28 win over Mantachie on Friday.
The senior running back had 20 carries for 307 yards and five touchdowns. His scores helped the Tigers mount a comeback against the Mustangs.
“It really wasn't me," Williams said. "It was my offensive line and my coaches putting me in the position to do what I did."
Williams has built a relationship with both groups, which he thinks has been a big part of his success this season.
"That's really the biggest thing," he said. "And staying ready mentally."
Williams’ effort has so far been instrumental to an impressive turnaround for Hatley. The Tigers have won their last two games after dropping the season opener to Mooreville.
Second-year coach Seth Lee has been eager to show people "the new Hatley football". Williams, in his eyes, is "the straw that stirs the drink."
"He’s a critical part of what we do and how we do things, and without him we would have to completely change stuff," Lee said. "But his attitude, his effort, his mentality, his leadership ability and everything is unreal and better than I’ve seen in most young kids."
Hatley (2-1) hosts Myrtle on Friday.
Tupelo, Oxford win in pool
Tupelo’s girls and Oxford’s boys came away the winners in Tuesday’s swim meet at the Tupelo Aquatic Center.
Tupelo won easily, outscoring second-place Oxford 159-86. The Golden Wave were powered by seventh grader Willa Martin, who finished first in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle races. She was also part of the winning 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay teams.
Reagan Thomas (200 individual medley) and Sarah Potts (100 backstroke) also earned wins for Tupelo.
Oxford’s boys won fairly comfortably, scoring 128 points to second-place Lewisburg’s 109. Jacob Tulchinsky led the Chargers with wins in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle, and he swam a leg on the first-place 200 freestyle relay team.
Running in Saltillo
Saturday’s annual Saltillo Cross Country Invitational will have a championship feel.
Five reigning state champs are in the field, as are several perennial contenders. The host school swept the Class 5A titles last year, and East Union did the same in 2A. Also running will be 1A boys champion West Union.
Other participants include Kossuth, Mooreville, Tupelo Christian and Walnut. Action begins at 8:30 a.m. with the 5A-7A girls race, and the 1A-4A competition starts at 5 p.m.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.