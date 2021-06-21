CORINTH – Kevin Williams had a nice stay at Booneville, but when home came calling, he rushed to answer.
Williams, a 2005 graduate of Corinth High School, was named the Warriors’ next head baseball coach last Thursday, replacing Rob Scarbrough, who stepped down after 15 seasons.
“Corinth baseball has always been something special to me when I was a kid,” said Williams. “In high school, I always wanted the opportunity to come back and be the head coach there. When I left, that was always my goal to come be a part of this program again.”
Williams has spent the last six years at Booneville, where he compiled a 92-64 record. He just finished off a 26-11 season that saw the Blue Devils lift the Class 3A state championship trophy for the first time since 1999.
“It was important to me that if this day ever came – that I was going to get the opportunity to come back – that I left it better than I found it,” said Williams. “That was the goal. I wanted to make it to where whoever stepped in, that the program was in good shape.”
Before his stint in Booneville, Williams worked under Scarbrough as an assistant from 2012-15 before moving on for his first head coaching gig. Scarbrough was 172-135 in his time at Corinth, including a Class 4A North Half championship in 2017.
“I don’t know that you really get to replace him. Everybody has been using that word, but for me it’s more of passing the torch,” Williams said. “Rob has done a great job. In my lifetime, I don’t know but of four head coaches at Corinth, and he’s the longest tenured. His name has become synonymous with Corinth baseball.
“He did a lot for me as a young assistant. He let me run a few things and learn. He was always there, watching and letting me fall on my face a little bit when I was a young, dumb, ambitious coach and taught me a lot.”
Corinth made it to the third round of the 4A playoffs this past season, losing in Game 3 to eventual state champion West Lauderdale. The Warriors (24-7) lost eight seniors from that squad and will look to regroup to chase their first title since 1956.