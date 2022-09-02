Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
After impressing his coaches during practices, Jay Cole Williams put on an impressive performance last week.
The Bruce sophomore rushed for 203 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries as the Trojans beat Coffeeville, 26-0. It was the first start for Williams at running back.
“He shows it in practice,” Bruce coach Jamaal Jackson said. “I tell them all the time, ‘You practice how you play,’ and he came out and practiced hard, worked hard. He answered the ball for us.”
Williams was a starting cornerback last season and still plays that position. He had four tackles and one pass defended against Coffeeville.
Williams and Bruce will have a tougher test tonight when they visit Vardaman (1-0). Williams accounted for 63% of his team’s yardage in Week 1, so other players will need to be more productive.
“We’re just focusing on being patient,” Jackson said. “That’s the main thing. We know we can control the game if we’re being patient. If we can be patient and control the game, I think we can play with anybody.”
Vardaman has its own playmaker in Za Pratt, who rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-0 win over Myrtle. Quarterback Chipper Drake Moore didn’t throw much but was efficient, going 3 for 3 for 87 yards and a TD.
Jackson said his defenders were often out of position last week, so that’s been a focal point in practices.
“I just told them, ‘Be in the right position. Be where you’re supposed to be, and we’ll be fine,’” Jackson said.
Bruce, which is 2-14 under Jackson, has a chance to start 2-0 for the first time since 2013.
“We’ve been down the last few years – we’ve been down pretty bad,” Jackson said. “We’re just trying to focus on each other and stay healthy, that’s the main thing.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.