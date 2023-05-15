PHILADELPHIA – As soon as the final out was recorded, the tears started flowing for A.K. Willingham.
The junior pitcher turned in the gutsiest performance of her career, and Saltillo did the seemingly impossible. The Lady Tigers beat Neshoba Central, which had won nine-straight state titles, 5-4 in nine innings in Game 3 of the Class 5A North finals on Monday.
Saltillo (19-7) will face George County in Game 1 of the state championship series on Wednesday in Hattiesburg.
Willingham’s waterworks were still going throughout the postgame celebration.
“That was such a God thing,” she said. “We lost the first game here, and it was a rough game, but we bounced back the next two, and we fought so hard. I’m so, so thankful for this opportunity God has given us.”
Willingham (15-3) went pitch-for-pitch against Neshoba ace Lanayah Henry (20-5) for seven innings, with neither offense able to push across a run. The Lady Tigers then exploded for four runs in the eighth.
Amyah Hill made it 1-0 with an RBI bunt single, and then Kalen Watson had an RBI hit. After back-to-back intentional walks to Willingham and Chloe Skelton to load the bases, Lynley McCarley slapped a two-run single to right field for a 4-0 lead.
That would seem plenty of cushion for a pitcher like Willingham. But Neshoba Central (25-5) is Neshoba Central for a reason, and it’s also the team that had eliminated Saltillo from the playoffs the previous two seasons.
The Lady Rockets scored four runs in the bottom of the inning and had the winning run at third with just one out. Willingham struck out the next two hitters to keep Saltillo’s season alive.
“I told myself to literally spin it as hard as I could,” Willingham said. “You can’t barrel up spin like that. I was really trying to focus on my spin and hitting my spots, getting ahead in the count, and it worked.”
In the ninth, Cella Dye hit a soft line drive that glanced off the glove of a diving Miley Thomas, Neshoba’s second baseman, and Zalla McCaffery scored from third for the go-ahead run.
“It was one of those things where I’m just trying to get it in play and do what I can just to help my team,” Dye said.
Saltillo finished with 11 hits. Watson went 3 for 5 with a double.
Saltillo coach Lee Buse cited his team’s mental toughness – in particular Willingham’s. She allowed six hits, struck out five and walked two.
“Our pitcher should get every freakin’ award in the paper, and I want people to know that,” he said. “… A.K. Willingham, she’s a freaking warrior, man.”
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Grace Padgett opened Saltillo’s ninth with a bunt single, which moved automatic runner McCaffery to third base. Dye followed with her go-ahead hit.
Big Stat: Six of Saltillo’s 11 hits came over the final two innings.
Coach Speak: “We’ve had some really good series with them. We were both battling to the end, and they were the ones to come out.” – Neshoba Central’s Zach Sanders
