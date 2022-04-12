A.K. Willingham is blurring the line between real and virtual.
In 52 innings this season, the Saltillo pitcher is 5-0 with a 0.67 ERA. She’s allowed 19 hits, struck out 103 batters and walked … two.
She struck out 19 against DeSoto Central on March 10.
“It’s like a Nintendo game. I don’t think you can even do that on RBI Baseball,” Saltillo coach Lee Buse said.
The numbers for Willingham, a hard-throwing sophomore, would be even more ridiculous if not for the fact Saltillo has two other ace-level hurlers in Caitlyn Carnathan (3-0, 1.05 ERA) and Shelby Payne (6-0, 1.77). That rotation means Willingham typically pitches just once a week.
“The luxury is we do have other kids that are super-competitive and really good, so we can do that,” Buse said. “Those other two kids give her the ability to stay fresh.”
It’s the same rotation Saltillo had last season, when Willingham was 8-2 with a 2.39 ERA, 91 strikeouts and seven walks in 67 1/3 innings. The biggest reason for her continued improvement: a pursuit of perfection.
“I am a perfectionist, for sure, in everything,” Willingham said.
That’s reflected in the way she pitches. Willingham’s fastball can reach 60 mph, and she also has a curveball, a screwball, a changeup and a riseball. And she’s always working to get better.
“It’s so much attention to detail and wanting to be perfect,” Buse said. “We talk about that a lot, and there are some times that people have been perfect, so there’s no reason not to try to be perfect, and that’s the way she plays.”
Saltillo (16-2-1, 4-0 Division 1-5A), ranked No. 3 by the Daily Journal, has been able to complement its stellar pitching with a deep batting order. Carnathan is batting .375, while Payne and Willingham are both hitting .339. And then there’s freshman Chloe Skelton, who leads the team with a .440 average and 22 RBIs.
“We thought coming in on Day 1 she would immediately hit in the middle of the lineup, and she has. She’s given us some power from the left side, but she’s also hit for average,” Buse said.
With the playoffs approaching, Saltillo is eyeing a run to the state championship series. The main obstacle to that will be perennial powerhouse Neshoba Central, which has won eight-straight state titles and beat Saltillo in the North finals last season.
“I feel like this year, with the way we have a power arm and the way she’s throwing the ball, it’s by far our best shot to get over our hump with them,” Buse said. “Of course, everybody’s trying to get over that hump.”