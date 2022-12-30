Until this week, I haven’t had much chance to really dive into MHSAA division realignment, which was released a few weeks ago. With Mississippi adding a seventh classification, there are some radical changes in division lineups.
The new reclassification landscape will favor some football teams more than others. So here are the big winners and losers.
Winners
• Oxford missed the playoffs this season, partly because it played in the best division in the state, 2-6A. Starkville, the No. 4 seed, ended up winning the state title, if that tells you anything.
The Chargers will now be in 1-7A with DeSoto Central, Hernando, Horn Lake, Lewisburg and Southaven. Southaven went 10-0 in the regular season but was blown out by Starkville in the first round of the playoffs. Horn Lake didn’t win a single game, and those other three teams were middling.
• Mooreville has not fared well the past six seasons in 4A, with a record of 16-47 – including a 5-25 division mark. The last time the Troopers had a winning record was in 2016, when they were still 3A.
They are 3A again and will be in the same division (4-3A) as a couple of schools that were previously 2A – Choctaw County and East Webster. Of course, Aberdeen and Nettleton are also in the division, but I think Mooreville can be more competitive at this level.
• All the 1A teams are winners, because they will enter the season already guaranteed a playoff spot. That’s because each division has just four teams.
In other words, Thrasher’s 30-year playoff drought will come to an end!
Losers
• Pontotoc will be one of the smallest 5A schools in the state. To make matters worse, it’ll be in the same division as annual 5A powerhouses West Point – which has reached seven-straight championship games – and Lafayette.
Corinth, typically a strong 4A team, is in 1-5A as well.
• Houston was prevented from reaching a state title game for the first time when it fell to Louisville in the 4A North final. Now the Hilltoppers and Wildcats will be division foes in 3-4A.
Louisville won state this year – its 11th title overall and third in the past five seasons. Good luck toppling the kings.
• This year, Hamilton had its best season in four decades, going 12-1 and winning the Division 3-1A title. The Lions’ reward: Moving up to 2A.
The good news is their Division 1-2A mates are East Union, Hatley and Walnut. Those three teams were a combined 11-21 this past season, and Hamilton should compete for a division crown given the players that it returns.
But the playoffs could be another matter altogether, because reigning North champ Charleston isn’t going anywhere.
