Booneville’s young volleyball program has finally started finding the win column.
Over their first two seasons of existence, the Lady Blue Devils had a record of 0-37. This season, they’re off to a 7-3 start heading into today’s match at Baldwyn.
“This year I’ve not seen a lot of discouragement,” coach Molly Fowler said. “I’ve seen a lot of taking the adversity and using it for the good.”
An added challenge for Booneville is that Fowler also coaches softball, as an assistant for the high school team and for a summer team as well. Add COVID into the mix, and offseason conditions have not been ideal.
“So they’ve had to do a lot of work on their own,” Fowler said. “This summer we did a lot of open gyms, and especially in June with me coaching summer league softball, the open gym was a big deal to see who wanted to be there and who wanted to get better. We went back to the basics and really focused big time on the fundamentals this summer.”
Booneville has been led by senior outside hitter Allie Beth Gillespie, who has a team-high 55 kills to go with 47 digs. Sophomore libero Sophie Smart has 91 digs, 18 kills and 12 assists.
Freshmen Sara Hatch (setter) and Taylor Brooke White (outside hitter) have also made an impact. Hatch has 72 assists and 30 digs, while White has 42 kills and 55 digs.
Now that they’re winning, the Lady Devils are eyeing a playoff berth. That’s a tall order, given that the division includes reigning Class 3A champ Alcorn Central, North finalist Kossuth and Mantachie. The top two teams will qualify.
“I personally feel like the state champion will come out of our division,” Fowler said. “Obviously our goal is to get to the playoffs, but the biggest thing is to take it one game at a time and to improve every game.”
