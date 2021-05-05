Tupelo’s golf team continues to own Class 6A.
The Golden Wave won yet another state championship on Tuesday, cruising to a 19-stroke win over Madison Central at Sunkist Country Club in Biloxi. It’s the program’s second-straight title and 15th overall.
“I knew coming to Tupelo that we would have the opportunity for many, and I’m really excited for the future,” second-year coach Seth Swinney said. “We’ve got everybody coming back except for one; we’re losing one senior. And we’ve got an opportunity to win another one next year.”
One of those who will be returning is junior Walker Wise. He won medalist honors with a two-day total of 5-under 139. Teammate Vic Scoville, a junior, finished second at 144, while freshman Andrew Miller tied for fifth at 149.
The Wave led by 16 strokes after Day 1 and coasted to victory.
“I guess we decided to play our best golf at the right time,” said Wise, who was runner-up at the last state tournament two years ago.
He had five birdies on Tuesday and seven for the tournament, and he had no three-putts. Wise said his iron game was particularly strong.
“Honestly I was more comfortable with an iron in my hand than I was with a wedge,” he said.
Scoville was sharp in the short game, recording seven birdies and an eagle over 36 holes.
“I told them before the tournament started that the way the greens were, the short game – particularly wedges – was going to determine the winner,” Swinney said. “Vic Scoville’s wedges were on fire all week. He was chipping in left and right even in the practice round.”
Senior Ross Reeder will be the lone departure from Tupelo’s top six, so Wise sees no reason why another title couldn’t be in the offing.
“I think we should definitely be the favorite for next year,” he said.