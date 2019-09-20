ELLISTOWN • East Webster went with its best Betts in Friday night’s Class 2A non-division showdown against East Union.
Junior quarterback Steven Betts rushed for 273 yards and produced six touchdowns to lead the No. 4-ranked Daily Journal small school to a 62-38 victory over the Urchins.
“He ran over us and ran through us. I don’t know what else to say,” East Union coach Kevin Walton said.
Betts operated the read option to near perfection. He had 25 rushes and scored four touchdowns on runs of 18, 26, 36 and 57 yards. He passed for two scores.
“That was a great job by Steven taking care of the football,” East Webster coach Ron Price said. “He was making the right reads. He’s getting better every week. The offensive line deserves credit, they were opening up holes.”
East Webster (2-2A) improved to 5-0 overall while East Union (1-2A) saw its record slip to 3-2.
The teams were tied 7-7 at the end of the first quarter. East Webster turned a Luke McKee interception into a 22-yard Tyrik Pittman touchdown run. East Union tied it on Ty Walton’s 40-yard pass to Colton Plunk.
Betts scored touchdowns of 18, 26 and 36 yards in the second quarter to help give East Webster a 35-14 halftime lead. He also connected with Jontavis Cunningham for a 33-yard TD pass.
DeJaun Hubbard’s 41-yard scoring pass from Walton gave the Urchins their second TD. Hubbard added fourth-quarter TD receptions of 35 and 43 yards.
Plunk helped East Union remain close in the third quarter with TD runs of 1 and 40 yards. He rushed for 116 yards and caught two passes for 79 yards and a TD.
Extra points
Turning Point: Betts’ fourth-and-4 and third-and-6 TD runs late in the first half.
Point Man: Betts accounted for six TDs – four rushing, two passing.
Talking Point: “The O-line is where it all starts. They opened the holes and I hit them.” – East Webster QB Steven Betts.
Notes
• East Union plays at Hatley next week in its final non-division game. East Webster hosts Union in non-division play.
• East Webster’s Price was head coach for six seasons at New Albany (2009-14).
More prep coverage, 12A, 17A